Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Pyramid Hill eager to build on season-opening win in LVFNL netball

By Kieran Iles
April 20 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pyramid Hill's Monique Doyle played a pivotal role in defence for the Bulldogs in their round one win over Calivil United. File picture by Darren Howe
Pyramid Hill's Monique Doyle played a pivotal role in defence for the Bulldogs in their round one win over Calivil United. File picture by Darren Howe

PYRAMID Hill coach Gemma Scott hopes a win over old rival Calivil United in the Bulldogs' season-opener last Saturday is a sign of plenty more improvement to come this LVFNL netball season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.