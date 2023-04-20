PYRAMID Hill coach Gemma Scott hopes a win over old rival Calivil United in the Bulldogs' season-opener last Saturday is a sign of plenty more improvement to come this LVFNL netball season.
The Bulldogs showed no signs of rust following their delayed start to the season, overcoming the young Demons 38-25.
It was a victory full of character, with no more than three goals separating the two sides for much of the first three quarters in the wet at Calivil.
But the Bulldogs, who were without their top defender Abbey Dingwall due to work commitments, finished full of running and enthusiasm to capture a 13-goal victory, after leading by only three at the final break.
It was just the kind of performance and certainly the result Scott was looking for in her return to the coaching ranks.
The dual A-grade premiership star had not coached the A-grade team since leading them to a premiership in 2015 against Calivil United.
"It was just good to get the season started and to get the girls on the court. But a win is what you hope for," Scott said.
"There was nothing in it. There was only one or two goals in it at every change. It was just that last quarter when we managed to get into gear.
"With Abbey (Dingwall) out, we had Monique Doyle and Imogen Broad back into defence as cover, so it's nice to have a bit of depth.
"We usually run those girls through the midcourt, but now we have the option of bringing them back into defence."
A confidence-building win was led by midcourter Kearley Stone, who excelled in the wet conditions.
Stone, a former Pyramid Hill junior, has returned to the club after playing in the BFNL 17-and-under competition last season with Eaglehawk.
"She really kept her balance and had good hands in the wet conditions," Scott said.
"She started in centre for the first three quarters and then we shifted her to wing attack in the last."
And undoubted bonus for the Bulldogs this season is the return of dual premiership goal shooter Jess Holdstock, who was solid in her first game since the club's 2017 grand final win over Mitiamo.
"She was weighing up how she was going to juggle things. Jess has four kids, but she ended up deciding to play," Scott said.
"We were all pretty excited when she said yes.
Importantly, after a 2022 season when wins were scarce for the Bulldogs, Saturday's victory has given them something positive to build their season on.
They will look to back it up this weekend against Bears Lagoon-Serpentine, which fell to 0-2, following a loss to Newbridge last weekend.
"It was a good result for the confidence, we just have to keep working on our combinations and settle the team as quickly as we can," Scott said.
The Bulldogs will again be without Dingwall this Saturday, with the former playing coach expected to be back for the April 29 clash at Marong.
In other games this weekend, Maiden Gully YCW hosts Mitiamo in a rematch of last season's grand finalists at Marist College, Newbridge and Marong clash at Malone Park, and Inglewood plays Bridgewater.
1. Newbridge 2-0 (173.58%)
2. Maiden Gully YCW 2-0 (153.95%)
3. Mitiamo 1-0 (194.59%)
4. Marong 1-1 (155.84%)
5. Pyramid Hill 1-0 (152%)
6. Inglewood 1-1 (62.96%)
7. Calivil United 0-2 (80.52%)
8. Bears Lagoon-Serpentine 0-2 (51%)
9. Bridgewater 0-2 (49.62%)
