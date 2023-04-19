BENDIGO'S Will Whiteacre has capped a brilliant Australian Men's and Mixed Netball Association (AMMNA) Championships by being named as goal attack in the 17-and-under All-Star team.
The 14-year-old was one of five players from the championship-winning Victorian team named in the All-Star line-up following their emphatic 74-29 grand final win over the South Australia Dragons on the weekend.
The Vics went through the tournament in Perth undefeated, winning the championship for the third straight time.
Whiteacre, who has played in the past two 17-and-under championship wins, hailed this year's success as 'a full team effort'.
"Victoria has always been pretty dominant, winning something like 14 of the last 15 (championships). But it's definitely been three in a row," he said.
"I was really happy with my own performance. I played mostly goal attack all week, shot pretty nicely and moved pretty well.
"The improvement in my game has been massive and that's all thanks to my coach (Brieannan DeJong), who has been helping me."
On the back of an outstanding week in Western Australia, Whiteacre, who does not turn 15 until August, will undoubtedly be in contention for selection in the Australian 17-and-under squad.
He has already attracted the attention of selectors, being chosen as a national team training partner after last year's championships.
"Hopefully, I can make the team this time around," he said.
Whiteacre continues to play locally, representing Golden Square in the top tier of the Bendigo Strathdale Netball Association (BSNA) under-18 competition on Friday nights.
Golden Square has started the new season with two straight wins.
The 17-and-under title win was one of four at the championships by the Victorians, who also prevailed in the open men's reserves, 23-and-under and 20-and-under.
They narrowly missed making it a clean sweep, with Western Australia claiming the open men's title with a 46-32 victory over the Vics.
A member of the open team, Bendigo's Jayden Cowling, said it was a super-effort to just reach the grand final after a gruelling schedule of qualifying games and finals.
"It was such a massive week - we played 11 full games of netball in the week, which is pretty crazy, including a few days with two games," he said.
"At finals time, we had two games on the Friday and the grand final on Saturday.
"I'm still feeling it, but it was well worth it."
The Vics were able to defeat Western Australia once during the tournament, in the teams' first meeting of the week, which was an achievement in its own right.
"We went over there (Perth) in February for a couple of practice matches and they beat us pretty comfortably, so we weren't sure what to expect," Cowling said.
"We had a chance to beat them again later on in the week. We had a pretty handy lead at half time, but let it slip.
"Going into the grand final we knew we could beat them, but unfortunately we just couldn't quite get it done.
"It was a pretty crazy few months leading up to the championships, driving down to Melbourne four nights a week, so I'm looking forward to a bit of a reset ahead of Victorian trials in about October."
Cowling's focus will quickly turn to his BFNL team Kangaroo Flat.
After missing last weekend's season-opener against Sandhurst while in Perth, Cowling will again be back at the coaching helm for the Roos round two encounter against South Bendigo at Dower Park.
The Roos will regain sisters Ashley and Abbey Ryan for the clash against the Bloods after both were unavailable for last Saturday's loss to the Dragons.
