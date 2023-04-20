Greater Bendigo residents have been encouraged to complete a community policy survey, to voice their safety concerns and experiences of engaging with officers.
The anonymous annual survey, launched on March 31, has been organised by Engage Victoria.
Bendigo acting sergeant Amanda Carrod said police were keen to hear from people, to better understand the community.
She said some of the outcomes could be how police can better act on community safety concerns and work together with the organisations to address safety issues.
"If we know what the community is sort of concerned about, I guess we can look into that and our resources and as to what we can do better," she said.
The last time Victoria Police ran a community survey, just under 9500 responses were received, with road safety, theft from motor vehicles, anti-social behaviour, illegal alcohol consumption and motorised scooters key concerns.
"Steps have been implemented in relation to trying to minimise those issues that the community have raised," acting sergeant Carrod said.
Police recently launched a new operation, designed to crack down on anti-social behaviours at hot spots across Bendigo including the Mitchell Street bus stop, Hargreaves Mall and Bendigo Marketplace.
The community survey is open until April 30 and available here. To complete the survey in an alternative format contact office-of-cmdr-pscd-mgr@police.vic.gov.au.
Summaries would be posted on local Victoria Police Eyewatch Facebook pages.
