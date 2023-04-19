The Bendigo Baseball Association season starts on Saturday with a fitting tribute to a league legend.
Bendigo East and Strathfieldsaye Dodgers will do battle in the Don Mitchell Game.
The game was inaugurated between East and Dodgers last year in memory of Don, who was a stalwart and lovable larrikin of Bendigo East.
Don started his baseball career with the YMCA Club in the early 1970s and moved to East when the YMCA club folded.
He played with East until 1981, and then had two seasons with Rebels, before moving on to other pursuits in life.
He returned to Bendigo East in 2003, and played with them until he lost his battle with cancer in 2021.
From 2003 onwards, Don played mostly in the B and C grade teams for East, but it was not unusual for him to fill-in for A-grade as well.
Such was his passion for the game and his club, some days he would play in three games in one day.
Don was joined at East by his three sons - Callum, Gibson, and Oliver.
Being able to play with them was the highlight of his career. His son Perrie did not play, but was an ardent supporter of the club and his family.
Sadly, tragedy struck Don and the boys during this time with East when Don's wife Janet became very ill and lost her life to cancer.
When the BBA assembled a Masters Team, Don was one of the first to become involved.
He played with the Masters team every year until he became too ill to do so, and his exploits became legendary for his performances both on and off the field.
Before Don became ill, he met and married his second wife Leona, who had joined the club in support of her son.
When all appeared to be going well, cancer invaded Don's life for the second time.
Unfortunately, it was a very aggressive type, and Don lost his health, and his life quickly.
On Saturday, many of the people who were touched in life by Don will congregate at Ken Wust Oval in Quarry Hill to watch the game named in his honour.
Bendigo East and Dodgers play for a perpetual shield in Don's name and a trophy will be awarded to the most valuable player in the A-grade, B-grade and C-grade games.
A raffle will be held, with the proceeds being donated to the Cancer Council Of Victoria.
The C-grade game starts at 9am, B-grade at 11.45am and A-grade at 2.30pm.
The remaining BBA round one matches will be played on the weekend of April 29-30.
