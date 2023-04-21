A keen interest in World War I history has seen Tony Ford compile a history of the ultimate sacrifice made by the Sizer family of Bendigo.
Mr Ford, an amateur historian, has written books about rural and regional communities' service during the Great War.
It was a walk through the Bendigo cemetery one day which prompted his research into the Sizer family.
"I saw a headstone for F and W Sizer which included the memorial for their sons that sparked my interest," Mr Ford said.
The headstone refers to the Sizers' "loved sons" Arthur and Alfred who were both killed in France in 1916.
Mr Ford's investigation of public records allowed him to uncover a fascinating tale.
The Sizer family, many of whom had Bendigo connections, made a huge contribution to the war effort in World War I.
Eight boys served in the AIF, two brothers from one family and six of their cousins from two other families.
Four of the eight Sizer boys made the supreme sacrifice.
The family tried in vain to obtain details of where the boys were buried, apparently side by side. However, by the end of the war, their graves had been lost on the battlefield, so there is no known place of burial.
Brothers Alfred and Arthur signed up together in mid-1915 and were given consecutive regimental numbers - No (number) 3609 for Private Alfred Joseph Sizer and No 3610 for Private Arthur Albert Sizer.
Albert was the younger of the two and had been working at the grocery of Mr J Taylor in Williamson Street, Bendigo prior to his enlistment.
Arthur was two years his senior and was employed as a labourer, working at a flour mill. Their parents William and Fanny (nee Bacon) lived in Ellis Street, Flora Hill.
Alfred and Arthur were both assigned to C Company in the 57th Battalion. This new battalion was a composite battalion, with half the members being veterans of the Gallipoli campaign and the other half (including the Sizers) fresh recruits from Australia.
Training took place in Egypt before the battalion was sent to the hell that was the Western Front in France and Belgium.
The battalion was thrown in the deep end, participating as a reserve battalion in the deadly battle of Fromelles in July 1916, then spending a lot of time on the front line as the year progressed.
In late November, with winter approaching and conditions in the trenches appalling, Alfred was killed behind the lines by German artillery fire. Arthur would have been nearby and may have even witnessed his brother's death.
Then, two weeks later, within 100 yards of the spot where Alfred was killed, Arthur suffered the same fate.
What a devastating double-blow it must have been for William and Fanny and the four surviving older siblings of Alfred and Arthur.
MORE NEWS:
The family tried in vain to obtain details of where the boys were buried, apparently side by side.
However, by the end of the war, their graves had been lost on the battlefield, so there is no known place of burial.
As a result, the names of the Sizer brothers are recorded on the Australian memorial at Villers-Bretonneux, which contains the names of a staggering almost 11,000 Australians who suffered a similar fate.
Alfred and Arthur had three first cousins - "Abe", "Reg" and "Bill" - who also went to World War I.
They were the sons of John and Emma (nee O'Connell) Sizer. Abe (No 2025 Sapper Albert Henry Sizer) and Bill (No 2945 Private William Sizer) were both miners, who had moved to Western Australia with another brother, Jack.
Both finished up in units where their mining skills would be useful - Abe in a Tunnelling Company and Bill with the 5th Pioneers.
Reg (No 4600 Lance Corporal Thomas Reginald Sizer) was part of reinforcements for the 6th Infantry Battalion.
This family of Sizers had four daughters - Sarah, Emma, Daisy and Nellie - who had all remained in the Bendigo area and would have provided enormous comfort to their widowed mother Emma during these stressful years.
Abe and Reg Sizer survived the war, but Bill was killed almost a year after the deaths of his cousins Alfred and Arthur.
He survived for two days in the 3rd Australian Casualty Clearing Station after being wounded by shrapnel in the shoulder and back.
His unit was working near Poperinghe, Flanders, Belgium. Tragically, he left a wife Bessie and four children in Kalgoorlie to mourn his death.
More news
Three boys from the family of Richard and Elizabeth Sizer, born in Echuca and Rochester, also served in WWI.
They were first cousins of the boys already mentioned and were No 1443 Private William Edward Sizer, No 784 Richard Henry Sizer and No 3572 Sgt Len Sizer.
Len, who gave his occupation as a farmer and engine driver, had been married just before the war to Ethel Jane Williams.
She would have seen very little of him before he went away to serve in the AIF less than a year later.
Len survived three years of war before also being killed by artillery fire in April 1918.
His twin brother Richard married his widow Ethel in 1922.
Around Anzac Day, it is good to reflect on the service and sacrifice of families like the Sizers.
The family paid an enormous price for the willingness of their sons, brothers, nephews, husbands and fathers to go away to war.
That service and sacrifice should never be forgotten. Lest we forget.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.