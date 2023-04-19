Murphy selected in Australian squad for Ashes tour

Former Sandhurst cricketer Todd Murphy will make his first Ashes tour to England this winter.
The Moama-raised off-spinner was named in the Australian squad of 17 for the World Test Championship final against India at The Ovalfrom June 7 and the first two Ashes Tests.
Murphy was selected as a second spinner to Nathan Lyon, reaffirming his positioning ahead of the likes of Mitchell Swepson and Matthew Kuhnemann.
The 22-year-old was one of the standout performers for Australia on its recent Test tour to India, taking 14 wickets, including a seven-wicket haul on debut.
Murphy will test himself in English County cricket in preparation for the Ashes via a stint with Durham.
Australian selectoes also opted for only four specialist quicks, with Scott Boland picked alongside Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.
David Warner won the right to go on one final Ashes tour, with selectors opting to take him, Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw all to England.
Ruled out of this year's tour of India with a fractured elbow, there had been some suggestion Warner may have played his last Test for Australia when he returned home with the injury.
But he is now likely to be given one final chance to prolong his stay at the top of the order during the Ashes campaign, after a dismal showing in England in 2019.
There could still be some discussion over his spot during the series if he fails to perform in the Test Championship final from June 7 or first Ashes Test at Edgbaston from June 16.
Selectors on Wednesday chose to take both Harris and Renshaw in the initial squad as back-up batters, with both at their best at the top of the order.
Harris has been the preferred next option outside of Asia for the past 18 months, but Renshaw was picked in India and has had a sound domestic record in recent years.
The unlucky man is Cameron Bancroft, overlooked as a batting option despite being the leading run-scorer in the Sheffield Shield last summer.
Mitch Marsh has also won his way back into the Test squad as a back-up allrounder for Cameron Green.
Marsh has not played a Test since the 2019 Ashes, with injuries having cut down his chances in both Sri Lanka and India in the past 12 months.
"The UK is a very different assignment from our most recent tour of India and some of the changes are based upon the conditions we are anticipating," chief selector George Bailey said.
"Marcus, Josh and Mitch return to the squad and provide valuable depth and flexibility within their respective skillsets."
Selectors will give themselves the freedom to change the squad after the second Ashes Test at Lord's, breaking the tour up into two blocks of three Tests.
Squad for the Ashes and the World Test Championship:
Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.
