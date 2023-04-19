Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Murphy selected in Australian squad for Ashes tour

Updated April 19 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Todd Murphy is in the 17-man Australian squad to tour England for the Ashes.
Todd Murphy is in the 17-man Australian squad to tour England for the Ashes.

Former Sandhurst cricketer Todd Murphy will make his first Ashes tour to England this winter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.