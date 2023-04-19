Central Victorian midwife in line for a national award

A Castlemaine healthcare worker is one of two Victorians up for national recognition thanks to her advocacy for women's health.
Dhelkaya Health Midwifery clinical co-ordinator and educator April Jardine has been shortlisted as a finalist in the HESTA Australian Nursing and Midwifery Awards.
Up against one other worker from New South Wales, Ms Jardine is in the running to take out the Midwife of the Year category next month.
Ms Jardine said she was "extremely humbled" to be recognised.
"To be a part of reshaping a suspended rural service with community input, and successfully re-launching a local maternity service where so many have been closed, has been a very rewarding experience," she said.
Throughout her career, Ms Jardine has been the driving force behind the implementation of Dhelkaya Health's innovative Midwifery Group Practice model.
She played a part in encouraging women to take part in studies evaluating women's views and experiences of maternity care in Castlemaine.
The model was recently evaluated by La Trobe University and has proved to be highly valued by women in the area and improved care outcomes.
Dhelkaya Health chief executive Sue Race said Ms Jardine was nominated for her "outstanding contribution to improving health outcomes for local women" and is one of nine finalists in the national awards.
"April is a highly skilled and passionate midwife and nurse whose exceptional leadership has united the midwifery team," Ms Race said.
"She works tirelessly and is devoted to her patients.
"I am thrilled to see her recognised as a finalist for Midwife of the Year and hope to see her take home the award."
Ms Jardine said it had been fulfilling to support the community's priority to safely birth locally, and feedback surveys were overwhelmingly positive.
"I am proud Dhelkaya Health's Maternity Service offers women in the region the gold standard of midwifery-led continuity of care, and enables midwives to work to their full scope and achieve career satisfaction," she said.
Winners of the 2023 HESTA Australian Nursing and Midwifery Awards will be revealed on May 16 at a ceremony in Sydney.
For more information about Dhelkaya Health's Maternity Service, visit dhelkayahealth.org.au/maternity
To read about the 2023 HESTA Australian Midwifery Awards finalists, visit hestaawards.com.au
