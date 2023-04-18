Have you seen Katherine?
The 65-year-old was last seen on Vanstan Road, Castlemaine at 2.20pm on April 17.
MORE NEWS:
Police and family are concerned for their welfare due to medical conditions.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Castlemaine Police Station on (03) 5470 4100.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.