Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo-trained mare Tay Tay charges into Mildura Pacing Cup Final

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 19 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's full steam ahead to Saturday night's Group 3 Mildura Pacing Cup for Tay Tay, pictured winning a heat of the Vicbred Super Series at Melton last December. File picture by Stuart McCormick
It's full steam ahead to Saturday night's Group 3 Mildura Pacing Cup for Tay Tay, pictured winning a heat of the Vicbred Super Series at Melton last December. File picture by Stuart McCormick

TALENTED Bendigo mare Tay Tay has bustled her way into this Saturday night's Group 3 Mildura Pacing Cup Final following a convincing heat win on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.