TALENTED Bendigo mare Tay Tay has bustled her way into this Saturday night's Group 3 Mildura Pacing Cup Final following a convincing heat win on Tuesday night.
The five-year-old, trained and driven by Alex Ashwood, showed the benefit of an edge in class and some tough recent racing up north in New South Wales, by proving too strong for her nine rivals in a gritty death-seat performance in a slow-run affair.
Her winning mile rate of 2:03.6 for the 2600m trip was nearly five seconds slower than that recorded by the Emma Stewart-trained Cant Top This in claiming the second heat.
Ashwood hopes it's a pointer to Tay Tay having plenty of reserve for Saturday night's $60,000 final.
"It was a very slow-run race, but everything worked out well," he said.
"It's always ideal to run a slow heat, especially over the 2600m with a four-day gap.
"It's played into our hands very well and she has pulled up well, so you can't ask for much more."
Tuesday night's heat win was Tay Tay's first run back on Victorian soil following a five-start New South Wales campaign under the guidance of star young trainer Jason Grimson during February and March.
The mare won one race up north and was placed three times, including at Group 3 level in the Robin Dundee Stakes behind Tough Tilly and at her previous start in the $100,000 Riverina Mares Championship Final.
"Jason Grimson did a great job, but in saying that, she has always been a pretty classy mare from day one," Ashwood said.
"It was no surprise what she did up there.
"She (hasn't won a Group race yet), she's always managed to get beat by one of Emma and Clayton's.
"They've always had the wood over her, so hopefully we can get one back over them on Saturday night, although Cant Top This does look hard to beat.
"They went pretty hard (in the second heat), but Helluva and Cant Top This did sit back and come with one run, so by the looks of that, the run won't affect them.
"(The pacemaker) Curly James went unbelievable and he's definitely one of the live chances on Saturday night in the cup."
Punters can expect Tay Tay to be at shorter odds in the final than her $6 starting price on Tuesday night.
The daughter of Rock N Roll Heaven continued her affinity for the City Oval Paceway track, notching up her fifth win from six starts at Mildura, reaching the $227,072 mark in stakes earnings with her 17th career win.
The cup field will boast a trio of central Victorian contenders with the Shane Sanderson-trained Sahara Tiger advancing from the heat won by Tay Tay and the Julie Douglas-trained Dhaulagiri qualifying with a fifth placing behind Cant Top This in the second heat.
While recent Echuca and Boort cups winner Pas Guarantee missed a spot in the final, the combination of Rochester trainer Mark Thompson and Bendigo reinswoman Ellen Tormey will have an excellent chance of success in the other cup race being run on Saturday night.
The four-year-old gelding Missed The Truth vindicated his short $1.85 starting odds by winning the first heat of the Tenderprint Australia Cup (2190).
Saturday night's final is worth $25,000.
Ashwood will drive Cemetery Bay ($21) in the race, after the Ian Campbell-trained five-year-old finished a brave second behind Missed The Truth, beaten by only a head.
It was an encouraging effort by the son of Live Or Die, who had his first race start in just over four months.
"It was a good run considering he hadn't had much racing going into a series like this. Had he had a few runs under his belt, I thought he probably would have won (Tuesday) night," he said.
"He's an opportunist and the harder they go the better he goes.
"We just need to find a nice possie early and if he's nice and close and not doing much work, he's going to be there late."
Night one of the three night cup carnival at Mildura also produced driving wins for Bendigo's Michelle Phillips and Jack Laugher.
Both wins were aboard Mildura-trained horses.
Phillips steered Dougs Cino to victory for Andrew Vozlic, while Laugher won on the Reece Moore-trained White Star Village.
YOUNG Bendigo-bred harness racing driver Taylor Yole continued her promising season by notching up a double at Cranbourne last Sunday.
The 19-year-old, now based at Kilmore with trainer Robert Walters, picked up a pair of wins for top Tasmanian trainer Ben Yole aboard Major Assassin and Got The Goods.
Both pacers are part of Yole's Victorian-based team, being managed by caretaker trainer Walters.
Youl's double gave her 13 winners for the season, ahead of three drives for the Yole team at Shepparton on Wednesday night.
Major Assassin, by Art Major out of the mare Princess Cassi, has been part of Yole's stable since February last year, but is only a recent arrival in Victoria, having had four starts since mid-March.
Got The Goods has been in Victoria since November and has won four of 25 starts in that time, two of the with Youl in the sulky.
The teenager's 13 wins this season have boosted her career tally to 20.
