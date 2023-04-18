A MAYOR says answers to her shire's graffiti problem are gathering momentum as it grapples with a spike in reports.
"I almost think there is not a conversation we have in which I don't mention graffiti, at this point," Cr Rosie Annear said after a question from the public at Tuesday's Mount Alexander Shire council meeting.
Council staff and Castlemaine police are among those who have been meeting about ways to better tackle graffiti, infrastructure director Michael Annear told the meeting.
That could include a shire-wide community safety and security forum that could be established soon and funds from next financial year's council budget, he said. The budget is going out for community consultation now.
Mr Annear said many local groups with assets targeted with graffiti were working on ways to respond faster.
The area's police have noticed an uptick in graffiti, shire community services director Lisa Knight told the public meeting after meetings with officers.
"In the last five months the data that has been collated by VicPol has certainly indicated ... [that] we've seen an increase in the number of reports of graffiti offences," she said after meetings with police officers.
"In response, Victoria Police, council and a range of other agencies are looking at how they can improve their intel, and that is everything from data collation through to the presence in the community with the number of patrols."
Ms Knight urged community members to report graffiti to help deal with the issue.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
