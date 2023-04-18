Bendigo clay target shooter Oliver Boucher has enjoyed a rich vein of form on either side of the Tasman.
Oliver, 19, claimed individual national titles in New Zealand and Australia and combined with his father, Terry, to record a special victory in a family event in New Zealand.
Oliver won the New Zealand double barrel crown and backed up a few days later by winning the Australian double barrel crown in Wagga Wagga.
"I had been training well in the lead-up to the event and I'd been shooting the best I had for a while,'' Oliver said.
"I was confident in my ability, but in this sport there's no guarantees.
"It was nice to perform well and win."
Oliver also secured minor medals in other events in both countries, but it was a victory alongside his father that pleased the teenager the most.
Four years after missing out on the family crown in New Zealand on a technicality, the Bouchers made sure they didn't let this opportunity slip.
They shot a perfect 100 from 100 targets in the family double barrel event.
"My goal at the moment is to get through uni and get myself a steady job, so that I can support the shooting lifestyle. It's an extremely expensive sport."- Oliver Boucher
"We were psyched. I'd be lying if I said it wasn't something we'd been waiting for for a long time,'' Oliver said.
"In 2019, when we were over there we both shot the 50 double and we were the only family to shoot the 100 (targets), but we lost on a technicality because we didn't fill out the entry form. It was pretty frustrating.
"The pressure was on because you worry about yourself, but at the same time you're thinking about what Dad is doing. It was really special to win it."
Oliver started clay target shooting at the age of 12.
"I was out at the Bendigo Gun Club every Saturday watching Dad shoot and when he was inducted into the state hall of fame was when I decided to take it on,'' Oliver said.
He juggles university studies with his clay target shooting training.
In his first official year of senior competition, Oliver has his eyes on Victorian selection.
"I'm hoping to make the state open team, but that's extremely difficult because I'm coming up against shooters with years of experience,'' Oliver said.
"I've had people ask me about national selection and that kind of thing, but it really takes a huge time commitment (to train for that level).
"My goal at the moment is to get through uni and get myself a steady job, so that I can support the shooting lifestyle. It's an extremely expensive sport.
"I'm very lucky to have a small sponsor that gives me a generous amount of money...but it's basically a self-funded sport.
"In clay target shooting you don't tend to peak until your late 30s or early 40s, so I have some time up my sleeve."
