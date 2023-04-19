ATHLETICS Bendigo Region's rising stars Avery McDermid and Hailey Stubbs were in hot form at the national junior field and track titles run in Brisbane.
The four-day meet which ended last Sunday involved young guns from Bendigo University, Bendigo Harriers, Eaglehawk, and South Bendigo athletics clubs.
On the track, McDermid ran the 1500m in 4:04.17 to be silver medallist in the under-16 final. The University Pride runner also contested the 3000m and clocked 9:11 to be ninth.
It was an outstanding meet for Stubbs in the hammer throw. A mark of 47.38 metres earned bronze in the under-16 class. The Bendigo Harrier also stepped up to the under-18 division and was seventh (45.31m).
Another high was bronze for Charlie Sullivan from South Bendigo in the under 4 x 100m relay.
Winner of this summer's Sally Conroy Memorial 200m at the Flora Hill track, Sullivan ran the under-14s 100m in Brisbane. A time of 12.74 in his heat, meant he was ninth overall.
Eaglehawk's Jorja Morrison ran the under-18s 100m heats in 13.02, wind of 0.3, to be 26th in qualifying. At long jump, Morrison leapt 5.25, wind -1.7, to claim 14th place.
South Bendigo's Jemma Norton hurled the hammer 38.90m to be 16th in the under-18 final.
Jemma's younger brother, Kai competed in the under-15 class. Marks of 13.66m earned fourth in shot put; 43.14m earned fifth in javelin; and no distance at hammer.
Bloods' clubmate Jasper Seymour hit 44.78m at discus to be seventh in the under-15 final.
The Tickell siblings, Logan and Chelsea from South Bendigo AC ran on the track. Logan ran the 3000m in 9:42 to be 25th in the under-18 category.
Chelsea's time of 2:15.97 in the 800m heat meant she was fastest qualifier in the under-15s. In the final, Chelsea was fifth in 2:17.79. Another race was the 1500m where she clocked 4:45.51 to be seventh.
Bendigo Harriers' Reeve Evans clocked 60.71 in the under-17 400m hurdles to be 13th fastest. Scarlett Southern from Eaglehawk ran the under-17 400m in 59.27 to be 10th in the class.
