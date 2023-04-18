Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Sustainability Group calls for donations to GIVING POWER

Updated April 19 2023 - 5:55pm, first published April 18 2023 - 7:00pm
Scott Gardam at his Kangaroo Flat home. Picture by Darren Howe.
SCOTT Gardam wants solar panels but is among many in Bendigo held back by installation costs.

