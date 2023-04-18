SCOTT Gardam wants solar panels but is among many in Bendigo held back by installation costs.
"[It would mean] cheaper costs, yeah," he says from his Kangaroo Flat unit.
The Bendigo Sustainability Group is crowdfunding to install fully-funded solar systems for low income earners like Mr Gardam.
He feels the cold and the heat differently to many, making warming the house trickier when power bills rise.
Being priced out of solar panels should not be acceptable, Bendigo Community Health Services' Martine Street says.
"Access to clean energy should not be a privilege reserved for the wealthy," she said.
About 29 per cent of households in the Loddon Mallee classify in the "low" or "very low" income ranges, based on some measures used by the Victorian government.
Ms Street has called for Bendigo residents to back the sustainability group's 'GIVING POWER' crowdfunding push.
"We can make a significant difference to the lives of benefitting families, whilst also continuing with the transition to clean energy sources, as critical to our environment".
The project is being supported by Bendigo Community Health Services and the Department of Environment, Energy & Climate Action.
All donations are welcome, the sustainability group's project resource officer Chris Corr said.
"For example, your $60, plus government subsidies will enable the purchase of one solar panel for one home," he said.
"Your $240 will provide a set of three solar panels plus mounting components and $2,100 will enable an entire three kW solar system to be installed."
To donate to the campaign visit www.chuffed.org/project/giving-power
