Eight Bendigo Pioneers players have been selected to trial for the Victoria Country under-18 squad for the national championships.
Club captain and Tongala product Harley Reid, Strathfieldsaye's Malik Gordon, Echuca's Oliver Poole and Hugh Byrne, Leitchville-Gunbower's Oskar Smartt, Donald's Will Burke and Sandhurst duo Tobie Travaglia and Archer Day-Wicks will trial with the training squad on Saturday.
Bendigo Pioneers' coach Danny O'Bree has been appointed assistant coach of the Vic Country squad where he will be in charge of the midfield.
The 2023 AFL National Championships will be played in June and July, with Victoria Country to play four matches, starting with a clash with South Australia at IKON Park on June 18.
The squad travels to Perth to play Western Australia on July 1 before hosting the Allies and Victoria Metro on July 9 and July 15 respectively.
Meanwhile, Reid had 22 possessions, seven clearances, five inside-50s and a goal for the AFL Academy against Port Adelaide's SANFL team at the weekend. Port Adelaide won the match 10.10 (70) to 8.9 (57).
The Pioneers don't play another Coates Talent League match until May 20.
In the meantime, squad members will return to their local football clubs.
READ MORE: Pioneers too good for Power at QEO
READ MORE: Flashback to Bendigo sport in April, 2006
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.