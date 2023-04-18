FOR expected premiership contenders Castlemaine, a round one win over Maryborough was simply about banking an important four points and getting the season off to a winning start.
Magpies co-coach Gary Cooke admitted to a few anxious moments in the lead-up to the clash at Maryborough, with only four of their regular A-grade line-up available on Saturday.
But with some back-up from their A-reserve ranks, the Magpies pulled through in a testing and scrappy encounter, played in horrible and wet conditions at Princes Park.
Cooke, who is again sharing the coaching duties with playing coach Fiona Fowler, praised his players for maintaining their focus and staying resilient throughout a tough day for netball.
"We got the win and that is what we wanted," he said.
"Clearly we would have loved to have started the season with our full team and arrived with a nice, slick game plan and playing our game style, but that didn't quite happen.
"A few of the girls had work commitments, while another has a slight tinge in her calf muscle, so she had a rest, while another is away.
"Luckily we had the players to fill in, with no A-reserve game on, and those girls did a great job..
"Maryborough did not make it easy for us. We won every quarter, which was great, but we were made to earn it all the way."
Those who stepped up to A-grade included young gun Megan Wilson, who played all four quarters after earlier being named best on court in the Magpies' 17-and-under game, Abbey Grindal, Mia McCrann-Peters, Taylah Sartori, Kirby Jefferies and Brianna Pedretti.
They joined Fowler, captain and goal shooter Jane O'Donohue, Emma Winfield and defender Tara Ford, who ended the game with a neck injury, in the side.
MORE NETBALL:
Cooke said it was only the latter part of each quarter where Castlemaine was able to push ahead of Maryborough and take some control.
"It was just good to get round one over and done with; I feel next time we meet Maryborough we will feel more organised," he said.
"As we didn't get the opportunity to play any of first-choice line-ups, they really tested us and it took a while for everyone to connect.
"We had players running into the same space, we weren't running certain angles - we did look a bit scrappy.
"But while we felt we always had the game, we never really felt comfortable and they were able to make a bit of a run at us at the start of every quarter."
Cooke is optimistic of regaining some of their A-grade personnel for this weekend's clash against impressive first round winners Gisborne at Camp Reserve.
Castlemaine and Gisborne produced the game of the season in last year's first semi-final at the QEO.
The Bulldogs prevailed in a see-sawing contest, edging ahead of the Magpies by three goals in extra time.
