Gisborne off to good start in BFNL netball

GISBORNE coach Tarryn Rymer has praised her side's work ethic and chemistry following a tough round one victory over Strathfieldsaye.
The Bulldogs, who opened the BFNL season at home at Gardiner Reserve, served notice of a big year ahead in a 49-24 win.
Unlike the other four A-grade matches played on Saturday, the Bulldogs-Storm clash was rain-free, which allowed the skills of Gisborne's VNL players, in particular, to shine through.
Aiming to go a step or two further after last season's third-placed finish, Rymer was rapt to come away with a round one win in a game that was never going to be an easy assignment and certainly proved that way.
"I'm sure we will only get better with the more time we get to spend together on the court," coach Rymer said.
"It was really nice to see the girls implement some of the structures that we've been working on at training.
"We sort of floated in and out (of the game), but there were some really good parts.
"For us, going forward, it will be about building trust and getting our communication right.
"But the girls are finding their voice, so it was a great first hit-out."
MORE NETBALL:
Rymer paid full respect to the Storm, who have been bolstered by the inclusion of several recruits, and predicted good things ahead for coach Steph Freemantle's team.
"The score in no way reflected how things felt on the court," she said.
"You can see that being a new line-up, they are going to be a good team once they play a bit more together.
"It will be a good season for them."
The Bulldogs were happy with the performances of the new inclusions to their side, headlined by gun defender Zoe Davies and teenage goal shooter Tori Skrijel, who has moved up to A-grade following a 17-and-under premiership and league best and fairest win last year.
While they are without their dual Betty Thompson Medal winner Maddy Stewart (overseas) and fellow premiership player Polly Salter this season, the Bulldogs' defence did not skip a beat on Saturday with Collingwood Magpies training partner Davies in the line-up.
"Zoe was amazing and provides so much guidance to the girls down in our defensive end," she said.
"It's really nice seeing the others looking to her and asking for her guidance.
"She is really confident and is able to give them that feedback on court."
At the other end of the court, Claudia Mawson, who is co-captain of the Bulldogs this year alongside another of last season's recruits, Kirby Elliott, controlled things in the shooting circle and helped bring youngster Skrijel into the contest.
"You could tell Tori was a little nervous, but she just built herself into the game and did really well," Rymer said.
"She amazed me, coming up from 17-and-unders. She is going to be a great player.
"I can't wait to watch her grow this season.
"It's so good that she gets to play with Claudia, as Claudia is one of the most nurturing and netball-minded people.
"She brings out the best in people on the court."
A rarity in recent COVID-affected seasons, Gisborne had its current full A-grade team in action against the Storm.
The news only got better with goal shooter Rylee Connell, who snapped her Achilles in the final minutes of last year's preliminary final, edging closer to a return to the playing court.
I'm sure we will only get better with the more time we get to spend together on the court.- Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.