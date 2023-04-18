Bendigo Advertiser
Dyson Daniels, Meagan Keating finalists for Victorian Sport Awards

Updated April 18 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 4:00pm
NBA guard Dyson Daniels is a finalist for the VSA Young Athlete of the Year.
A Bendigo basketball star, a hard-working volunteer and a central Victorian tennis program are finalists for the 2022 Victorian Sport Awards.

