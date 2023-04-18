A Bendigo basketball star, a hard-working volunteer and a central Victorian tennis program are finalists for the 2022 Victorian Sport Awards.
Bendigo Braves product and NBA guard Dyson Daniels is one of four finalists for the Young Athlete of the Year award.
Daniels became the 28th Australian selected in the NBA when he was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in June last year.
Daniels made a strong impact in his rookie season, particularly at the defensive end of the floor where he was often given the task of guarding some of the NBA's greatest players, including LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
The other finalists for the award are Alexandra Kiroi-Bogatyreva (rhythmic gymnastics), Amy Lawton (hockey) and Willis Droomer (surfing).
A long-time volunteer administrator in netball, football and basketball, Keating earned a nomination for the volunteer of the year on the back of her outstanding work for Rochester basketball.
Throughout 2022, Keating was the driving force behind Rochester Basketball Association's flood recovery effort as the association's secretary.
With the domestic season meant to begin right when the floods hit, Keating's quick thinking and determination ensured Rochester was able to secure a venue at Kyabram and keep young people involved in the sport.
She also collaborated with Basketball Victoria and Goalrilla to secure an outdoor court for local youth to continue playing basketball after their regular courts were damaged.
The other finalists for the award are Harry Saltis (taekwondo), Mark Goldspink (netball) and Sandra Klippel (swimming).
The Culture on Court tennis program is a finalist for the Peter Norman Inclusion Award.
A partnership between Tennis Victoria and Anglicare Victoria's Aboriginal Youth Leadership Academy, Buldau Yioohgen, Culture on Court is a tennis program connecting community through the joy of tennis and enabling marginalised groups to comfortably participate under the leadership of Aunty Kellie Hunter and Uncle Les Corlett.
Events were run in Bendigo and Castlemaine, while 150 attendees were involved in an event at Melbourne Park.
The other finalists for the award are Christine Granger (Proud 2 Play), Indigenous Surfing Program (Surfing Victoria) and Southern Lights (Ice Hockey).
Presented by the State Government of Victoria and Vicsport, the VSAs will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in the Victory Room at Marvel Stadium.
In addition to the 19 awards nominated by the Victorian sporting community, the most prestigious award of the night, the State Government Outstanding Contribution to Victorian Sport Award, will be bestowed to an individual for their lifelong commitment to sport in Victoria.
Previous recipients of the award include Peggy O'Neal AO, Malcolm Speed AO, Cadel Evans AM and Nicole Livingstone OAM.
