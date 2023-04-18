A library space at Bendigo's Great Stupa of Universal Compassion was officially opened on Tuesday with the aim of attracting scholars and visitors from around the world.
The library, devoted to 'Buddhism, science and interfaith harmony', will house an extensive collection of books, including some rare editions and historical collections.
His Holiness the Dalai Lama had encouraged the development of the library to promote wider research, study and discussion on Buddhism, science and other religions.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Great Stupa visit experience manager Alyce Crosbie said visitors can expect an array of historical items from multiple faiths, including many rare artefacts.
"We have a lot of historical artefacts from Tibet, a lot of traditional Tibetan hangings like thangkas, as well as many rare texts," Ms Crosbie said.
She said the new library represented a unique experience for visitors with its mission to create a meeting and discussion point of multiple faiths.
"Even at the opening today, we had representatives from the Baha'i, Jewish and Hindu faiths and that's really important in bringing all those different communities together into one space that we can all access," Ms Crosbie said.
The library development was part of a $473,000 Victorian Government grant allocated to the Great Stupa in June 2022.
Stupa librarian Barbara Rozmus started to accrue the libraries collection seven years ago with a handful of donated books.
Now, Ms Rozmus and her team manage a growing collection of more than 1600 books, as well as archival material and more than 250 historical artefacts.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.