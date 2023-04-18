Bendigo Advertiser

Bendigo's Great Stupa opens library with the stamp of approval from the Dalai Lama

GR
By Gabriel Rule
April 19 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A library space at Bendigo's Great Stupa of Universal Compassion was officially opened on Tuesday with the aim of attracting scholars and visitors from around the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.