Alleged P-plate drunk driver to face court

Police are investigating a crash in Maryborough on the April 14.
Officers were called to the scene along Derby Road about 8.55pm.
It is alleged a female driver crashed into a parked car, pushing it into another vehicle. No one was injured.
The P-plate driver, a 31-year-old Maryborough woman, was taken to a police station for an evidentiary breath test. Her licence was immediately suspended after she returned an alleged reading of 0.168.
It is expected the woman will be charged on summons in relation to drink driving and other traffic matters.
She will face Maryborough Magistrates' Court at a later date.
