Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Maryborough P-Plate driver to face court after allege 0.168 BAC

DC
By David Chapman
Updated April 18 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alleged P-plate drunk driver to face court
Alleged P-plate drunk driver to face court

Police are investigating a crash in Maryborough on the April 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.