DEVELOPERS want to build 137 homes on vacant Golden Square land and say it could help the city deal with a growing population.
The move could transform the 300 square-metres of former industrial land once used by Coliban Water.
The developers want the City of Greater Bendigo's approval to subdivide 2 Alder Street.
The site has long been on the council's own radar as it grapples with headaches caused by urban sprawl.
Council officers have championed the land's potential for housing in multiple documents over the years including in 2016, when they warned of a "growing body of evidence about the negative environmental, economic and impacts of urban sprawl".
That document did not rule out Bendigo's outer limits expanding but did talk up the idea of a "compact" city to aid population growth.
Developers now want the council to approve medium-density lots at Alder Street. The subdivision would roll-out over five stages, they said in plans submitted to the council.
Just less than half a hectare would be open space including a boardwalk, a picnic area and a small existing creek.
The land might officially be in Golden Square but it is within walking distance of Kangaroo Flat's indoor pool and some shops.
Developers cannot confirm everything the land might have been used for before the 20th century "but the area has been extensively mined and the presence of mine workings or spoil is possible".
Coliban Water and its predecessor State Rivers and Water Supply Commission used the site from the early 1920s onwards, developers have told the council.
Coliban used it for things like pump manufacturing, steelworks, equipment repairs and fuel storage, among other industrial-style things but has since moved to another site.
The military used it during World War Two.
The developers have told the council a host of remediation works have already been carried out on the old industrial land to prepare the site for residential development.
They have also suggested a number of conditions the council could impose to help manage any contamination risks.
The council is expected to make a decision on the application at a later date.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
