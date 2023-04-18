Rochester and Echuca residents will learn more about the response to the October 2022 floods that devastated their towns when Victorian Parliament's Flood Inquiry Committee arrives in August.
The inquiry will look into the flood event as a whole and the areas affected, and consider factors such as what caused or contributed to the flood event and the early warning systems.
It will also look at emergency services, government policy, flood mitigation strategies and the Victoria planning framework.
The committee is calling on people who were affected by the floods to write a submission to the inquiry.
Committee chair Sonja Terpstra said thousands of people were affected by the floods and the committee "wants to hear your stories ... to better understand the impacts on you and your communities".
The Legislative Council Environment and Planning Committee is running the inquiry of which Liberal Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell is a member.
Ms Lovell said it was crucial for the committee to hear from those directly affected by the floods and urged the public to lodge a written submission and/or attend the public hearings.
The flood inquiry committee will be in Rochester on August 23 and in Echuca on August 24.
More information about the public hearings, including venues and a list of witnesses will be available on the Inquiry's page of the parliament's website as they become available at new.parliament.vic.gov.au/floodinquiry
Ms Lovell said a written submission could be as short as a couple of paragraphs or a more comprehensive document.
Submissions can be lodged at new.parliament.vic.gov.au/get-involved/inquiries/floodinquiry/submissions/
The committee will report back to the government with its recommendations by June 30, 2024.
