Colbinabbin is inviting visitors to step back in time while sipping wine and enjoying the views in a small part of central Victoria's silo art trail at a special event next month.
The small town is set to welcome tourists from across the state for the inaugural Colbinabbin Silo Art Picnic and Wine Festival on May 7.
The Colbinabbin Farmers Picnic originally ran for more than half a century, and now this history is incorporated in the town's silo art.
Project Manager Sadie Vale said there was a lot of historical significance in the Colbinabbin Silo Art and a lot of spirit in the township itself.
"Colbo is an incredibly tight knit community and we're so excited to show this off at the picnic and wine festival," Ms Vale said.
"Local artist Tim Bowtell has done an incredible job, bringing the history of the town to life through a series of colourful and engaging murals.
"You can see the railway station, our famous Tractor Pull, sporting history, beautiful wildlife and the selfless CFA all in stunning colour.
"We are incredibly proud of our town, our silo art and the uniqueness of our community and can't wait to share this with everyone next month."
While the Colbinabbin community has been right behind the event, Ms Vale has promised something for people of all ages and interests.
"The Heathcote wine region is offering complimentary tastings from eight of their finest vineyards with a ticket including a custom wine glass to get a sample of their amazing drops," she said.
OTHER STORIES:
"While the wine is fantastic you won't be leaving with an empty stomach.
"The Colbinabbin Country Hotel and the Colbinabbin General Store Co-Op have joined forces to put on some delicious picnic packs, grazing and sandwich platters.
"This is a family friendly event so bring the kids down, enjoy some live music, have a wine, enjoy the beautiful silo art and the incredible community that is Colbo."
The event will run from 11am until 3pm with proceeds from the day contributing to maintenance costs and improvements to the magnificent silo art precinct.
Ticket numbers are capped at 500 and booking is essential.
Secure your ticket online at trybooking.com/CGTWM
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.