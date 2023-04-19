Shire busy with $7m worth of projects on the go

Loddon Shire is a hive of activity at the moment with a series of projects worth about $7 million now underway.
For the next few weeks, the lawn area beside the Inglewood Town Hall will be worked on to create an outdoor event area.
The $120,000 project, scheduled to run through to mid-May, is designed to support markets and community activity, providing a space for food trucks, stalls, presentations and performances.
Works will include hard and soft landscaping and provision of electricity to the site.
This project contributes to goals set in the Inglewood Community Plan and aims to support the community and local businesses of Inglewood by providing an outdoor gathering space within the business precinct, away from the main highway, that is attractive and safe for pedestrians.
The project has been made possible through funding from the Victorian Government COVIDSafe Outdoor Activation Fund, and is being administered by Loddon Shire Council.
Also underway is the $4.9 million development of Donaldson Park Community Hub project in Wedderburn which will see the town host more community and regional events.
Construction of the facility is progressing well, and a significant milestone has been reached with the recent pouring of the concrete slab.
And on top of that, work on the $1.58 million Pyramid Hill Streetscapes Revitalisation Project is also in full swing.
Loddon Shire mayor Dan Straub said the Donaldson Park project was eight years in the making and was delighted to see works start.
Cr Straub said more projects were in the pipeline with final plans for the Pyramid Hill Community Centre growing closer and identified the Inglewood streetscape as another future focus for council.
"Projects that have been identified for a number of years take time to secure the funding," Cr Straub said.
He said seeing the projects come to fruition was great.
"We have a great municipality here," he said.
"We have a small population and a small budget but we achieve a lot with just a little."
