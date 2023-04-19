Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Loddon Shire major projects worth $7m underway

DC
By David Chapman
Updated April 20 2023 - 5:18pm, first published April 19 2023 - 11:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shire busy with $7m worth of projects on the go
Shire busy with $7m worth of projects on the go

Loddon Shire is a hive of activity at the moment with a series of projects worth about $7 million now underway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.