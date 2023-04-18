Today students at La Trobe University and Bendigo TAFE work off of iPads and laptops. Back in 1873, when the Bendigo School of Mines opened, things were a bit different.
This Friday - April 21 - marks 150 years of tertiary education in Bendigo, with academics and local parliamentary members setting out on a traditional academic procession through the city's streets.
La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO said the academic procession was a chance to celebrate the importance of education in Bendigo.
"Ever since 1873, when the Bendigo School of Mines was established, higher education and the pursuit of knowledge has been part of the cultural fabric of the city," Professor Dewar said.
Dignitaries and notable alumni will be decked out in traditional academic regalia for the march, which leaves from the Capital Theatre at 2pm. The procession will move towards the Alexandria fountain, before making its way to the Bendigo TAFE McRae Street campus - the original site of the Bendigo School of Mines.
Bendigo TAFE Board Chair Margaret O'Rourke said the TAFE connection was a tribute to the past as they look into the future.
"Those original foundations that were laid in 1873 have, through many generations and prior entities, incrementally forged the programs and facilities that we so proudly celebrate today," she said.
"For 150 years our two institutions and predecessors have created educational and career opportunities for the region and we are still committed to that today.
"This is a fitting tribute to our staff and students, both past and present, as we look towards the next 150 years."
As part of celebrations, a book - Memories and Milestones: Tertiary Education in Bendigo 1873-2023 - by Lauren Mitchell will be launched on the day. It contains recollections from 26 contributors including staff, alumni and members of the community.
Friday's procession will be part of a host of events to mark the milestone including a lecture series, exhibitions at the La Trobe Art Institute and library exhibits.
As part of the celebrations, La Trobe University and Bendigo Tertiary Education Anniversary Foundation (BTEAF) have been working to raise $150,000 to provide long-term assistance and funding for local students.
