Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Customers left in limbo following Porter Davis liquidation

By Melissa Meehan
Updated April 18 2023 - 11:10am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Porter Davis customers left in limbo by the company's collapse want the state government to step in. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)
Porter Davis customers left in limbo by the company's collapse want the state government to step in. (Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS)

Porter Davis home buyers are asking why they weren't insured as required by law.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.