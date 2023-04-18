Strathdale dominates opening round of HCV action

The Hockey Central Victoria senior competitions hit-off their 2023 seasons on Sunday.
Strathdale was the big winner of the opening weekend after scoring impressive victories in A-grade men and A-grade women.
In the three-team A-grade men league, Strathdale thumped Bendigo Senjuns 10-2 to stake an early claim as the team to beat for the flag.
Sandhurst had the bye in round one and faces Strathdale in round two this Sunday.
Strathdale's A-grade women's team also showed strong early season form when it defeated Senjuns 4-1.
The other A-grade women's game was a tight affair, with Eaglehawk edging out Sandhurst 1-0.
Sunday's results:
A-grade men: Bendigo Senjuns 2 lt Strathdale 10.
A-grade women: Eaglehawk 1 d Sandhurst 0, Bendigo Senjuns 1 lt Strathdale 4.
B-grade men: Sandhurst 6 d Eaglehawk 1.
B-grade women: Maryborough 5 d Eaglehawk 1, Bendigo Senjuns 3 d Strathdale 1.
READ MORE: Flashback to Bendigo sport in April, 2006
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.