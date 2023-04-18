Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Strathdale dominates opening round of HCV action

Updated April 18 2023 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathdale Tigers proved too strong for Bendigo Senjuns in Sunday's Hockey Central Victoria A-grade women round one clash. Picture by Darren Howe
Strathdale Tigers proved too strong for Bendigo Senjuns in Sunday's Hockey Central Victoria A-grade women round one clash. Picture by Darren Howe

The Hockey Central Victoria senior competitions hit-off their 2023 seasons on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.