Glenda Nichols's elderly in-laws are still living with her after their new unit was hit during the floods last October. She says she's one of the lucky ones.
"No one is unaffected by the floods," the Rochester Business Network president said.
Ms Nichols said there was a trickle-down effect at play in the community - where residents who may have not been directly affected by the flood pitching in for friends or relatives who were.
"Those few people that didn't have their houses flooded, have had children or parents affected. Six months on and very few are back in their homes, coming into the coldest part of the year in temporary accommodation," she said.
The north-east Victorian town continues to pick up the pieces after it was inundated in October when the swollen Campaspe River peaked at more than 115.6 metres and flooded over 800 homes.
Ms Nichols said directly after the flood there was a huge sense of community, with residents banding together to remove soiled mattresses from homes while they came to terms with the reality of inoperable shower and sewage systems.
Now the water has receded, Ms Nichols said the collective outcry has been for the little things that might protect residents, especially going into the winter months.
"On Facebook today, someone said 'I've got some free carpet that's available. It might help somebody who's living in a shed be more cosy.' And I thought, well, I reckon everyone's gonna want that, because people are living in sheds on concrete floors," Ms Nichols said.
Rachael Windridge currently lives in the shed at the back of her house with her partner and two young children. Her house was one of those inundated during the flood. She sleeps with her bed's headboard resting against the garage roller door.
Ms Windridge said she's too concerned with keeping her family afloat to worry about what council and government have been doing to help. She thinks local community initiatives like drives for essential items remain important.
"There are a lot of people in caravans and in sheds and I know there was a massive roll out of quilts and gumboots recently which was great," she said.
Ms Windridge said the town was also grappling with a shortage of visitors to help recovering businesses stay afloat.
"A lot of local businesses are struggling because there's not many people in town. So we're trying to encourage people to just come to Rochester and spend money in our businesses and try to keep them going," she said.
Former mayor and Rochester Community Recovery Committee chair Leigh Wilson said people who wanted to help needed to only think of what they bought when setting up a new house.
"I tell people to go and look under your bathroom vanity or your kitchen sink. Whatever you see in there, that's all been flooded or damaged. They need new deodorants, shaving sets, and cleaning products. They've had to throw those things out because they're just riddled with mould," he said.
Rochester residents in temporary accommodation such as sheds and caravans have been preparing for the approaching winter, and Mr Wilson urged people to donate goods to help keep people warm and safe at night.
"Split system (heaters) are usually pretty noisy so they are in need of bar heaters," he said.
"They also need batteries, lighting, and powerboards because anything electrical they've had to throw out, the speed the nutrient-rich flood water corrodes is incomprehensible."
Mr Wilson wanted steps taken to ensure Rochester's future while the community came to terms with the transition between response and recovery.
"It's time to plan for the future to give confidence for people in the town to stay and invest here, invest in their homes, invest in their businesses, keep their kids in school here," he said.
"The community is doing its best to support each other and it's a sliding scale of capacity and resources.
"Most people I know are currently having to deal with their own experiences while having to help other people in exactly the same experience."
