Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Tractor convoy rolls into St Arnaud as farmers lash power plan

By Adrian Black
Updated April 18 2023 - 6:53am, first published April 17 2023 - 6:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farmers are unhappy with proposals to run new energy transmission lines through their properties. (Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)
Farmers are unhappy with proposals to run new energy transmission lines through their properties. (Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS)

A convoy of tractors has rolled into a Victorian town as farmers protest plans to build hundreds of kilometres of powerlines over their properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.