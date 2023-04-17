South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury admits the club's new-look midfield is a work in progress.
For the first time since 2019 the Bloods have a genuine number one ruckman, with former VAFA-based big man Macgregor Cameron making a strong impression in Saturday's round one clash with Eaglehawk.
While the slippery conditions made it a tough day for big men, Cameron was clearly one of the Bloods' best players in the narrow loss to the Borough.
Horbury said the next step for the Bloods' midfielders was to take advantage of Cameron's tap work.
"Mac was super in the ruck,'' Horbury said.
"Obviously, on a dry day he's going to clunk a few more marks, but I thought he was really good.
"He's going to give us first use of the ball and that's something we need to work on going forward. It's something we haven't had for a few years, so I felt as though we got sucked to the footy a lot. We need to get our roles right, so that we can capitalise on him winning those taps so convincingly.
"Eaglehawk held their width at the contest and they flicked the ball out whereas we were drawn to the footy.
"If we can get it right... Mac can be a great weapon for us."
Horbury said the players were disappointed they didn't get the four points in front of a big crowd at the club's new Harry Trott Oval base.
"We wanted to make the club proud in our first game with the new facilities,'' he said.
"Even though we lost, it was a super feeling to have everyone in the same spot and to see a good crowd there."
The Bloods got through round one unscathed in terms of injuries and now turn their attention to Kangaroo Flat at Dower Park.
"Kangaroo Flat have improved a lot going by their result against Sandhurst, so it's going to be a real challenge for us,'' Horbury said.
Wingman Ollie Simpson and key defender Cam Taggert missed the clash with the Borough because of injuries and their return will strengthen a South side that, despite the loss of key players in the off-season, looks capable of playing finals again in 2023.
