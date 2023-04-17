Bendigo Advertiser
Macgregor Cameron makes big impression in first game for South Bendigo

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 17 2023 - 6:19pm, first published 5:00pm
Macgregor Cameron gets a handball clear from Eaglehawk's Kallen Geary. Picture by Darren Howe
South Bendigo coach Nathan Horbury admits the club's new-look midfield is a work in progress.

