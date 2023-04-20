House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 4
3598 Bridgewater-Dunolly Road, Bridgewater on Loddon
$1.2m - $1.25m
AGENCY: Belle Property Bendigo
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Mark Keck 0447 217 125
INSPECT: By appointment
Belle Property Bendigo has a recent listing for tree changers and lifestyle seekers. At Bridgwater on Loddon, it's a perfect match for those wanting to swap the city for a riverside retreat.
On land measuring more than one acre, this property offers a beautifully maintained home with impressive outdoor living as well as excellent shedding.
Loddon River is just metres away for outdoorsy types who love fishing, boating and kayaking.
The residence is sizeable with three living zones plus five bedrooms and two sparkling bathrooms.
Formal dining could host a banquet, and the formal lounge has a bay window that overlooks the front gardens.
Open-plan living incorporates the kitchen and family meals area. A wood heater makes this zone cosy and the patio doors open onto the outdoor entertaining area.
Underfloor heating is installed throughout the home. Ducted evaporative cooling and reverse-cycle air-conditioning ensure year-round comfort. Generous accommodation is available with five bedrooms including main suite with ensuite and walk-in robe. Bedrooms are wing style, with the main suite separated from the children's wing. Children have their very own living area as well as access to the patio and a complete bathroom suite.
With uninterrupted views of the backyard, the outdoor living area is ideal for entertaining guests and supervising activities in the swimming pool. Enjoy an extended swimming season thanks to a heat pump fitted to the in-ground pool.
Onsite is a quality shed measuring about 12 x 7 metres with concreted flooring, power connected and a wood heater. The two-car garage has additional space for workshopping. Established gardens are watered using a built-in irrigation system, and storage tanks are available for rainwater. The property has securely fenced yards, a greenhouse, vegetable patch and orchard with a variety of fruit trees such as apricot as well as lemon and pear.
"This is a great lifestyle property on the banks of the Loddon River," Tim Noonan of Belle Property Bendigo said.
Bridgewater on Loddon is about 40 kilometres from Bendigo - an easy 30-minute drive. The township has a famous bakery, popular hotel, primary school, golf course, football and netball clubs.
It's the home of award-winning Water Wheel Vineyards.
