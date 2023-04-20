Feature Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
11 Juilette Court, Maiden Gully
$1.2m - $1.3m
AGENCY: Bendigo Ballarat Real Estate
AGENT: Cameron Rogister 0411 956 937
INSPECT: By appointment
A new listing at Maiden Gully is a showcase of style with floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook a sparkling solar heated swimming pool.
Multiple living areas include a split-level family room that opens onto a decked terrace for easy indoor-outdoor entertaining. To the left you have the well-appointed kitchen with its stone benchtops, high-end appliances and a butler's pantry. Step down to the second level where soaring vaulted ceilings and polished concrete floors create a light-filled and vibrant living zone.
The spacious outdoor entertaining area, which runs along one side of the pool, has a built-in barbecue as well as a drinks cooler and an open fire. Nearby is a pool house that could easily become a games room, a fifth bedroom, your office or private home gymnasium.
Surrounding the property are beautifully landscaped gardens and lawns. At the side of the house are double gates with access to the backyard and plenty of storage space for caravans or boats.
Further features throughout the home include timber floors, double glazing, deluxe main suite, a drying room plus zoned and ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning. The property has garaging with direct entry and a five-kilowatt solar system.
Trophy home for discerning buyers.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.