Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo's flu season 'hard to predict' as cases rise across state

Alex Gretgrix
Melanie Whelan
By Alex Gretgrix, and Melanie Whelan
Updated April 17 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents are urged to book in for their flu vaccination now. File picture
Residents are urged to book in for their flu vaccination now. File picture

Greater Bendigo has recorded six times the number of flu cases than the same time last year in a worrying trend for health experts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.