Greater Bendigo has recorded six times the number of flu cases than the same time last year in a worrying trend for health experts.
According to the Victorian Department of Health website, there have been 18 cases recorded in the region so far in 2023, compared to three cases at the same time last year.
However, this number is still a lot less than other municipalities, with places like the City of Ballarat recording 94 cases this year alone.
Loddon Mallee Public Health Unit public health physician Dr Naveen Tenneti said while there had been more than 4800 reported influenza cases across the state this year, this may not be a true representation of the numbers.
"This data only includes cases notified to the Department of Health and is likely to be an underestimate of true case numbers in the community," Dr Tenneti said.
"At this stage, it is still hard to predict the likely length, timing or severity of this influenza season."
In 2022, there were 473 cases of influenza recorded in the Greater Bendigo region, compared to the one case recorded in 2021 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While numbers may be lower than other local government areas, health experts are still encouraging residents to book in for their flu vaccinations now.
"Influenza and COVID-19 are the two leading causes of vaccine-preventable disease associated hospitalisations," Dr Tenneti said.
"Getting your influenza and COVID-19 vaccination can help to protect you, your family and your community."
Anyone deemed high risk is eligible for a free influenza vaccine, including those aged younger than five or 65-plus, pregnant women and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
This comes as COVID-19 continues to circulate about Bendigo, with a further 126 new cases reported from the city to Victoria's health department by Friday.
All adults are eligible for COVID-19 booster vaccines after six months since their last booster or infection.
COVID-19 vaccinations do not protect against influenza and the federal health department has advised both jabs can be given on the same day.
