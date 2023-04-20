Feature Property
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 8
118 Gungurru Road, Huntly
$810,000 - $880,000
AGENT: Property Plus Real Estate
AGENT: Kaylene Disher 0431 039 512
Huntly is the peaceful setting for this exceptional property with two separate dwellings joined by resort-style outdoor entertaining. In the main house, open-plan kitchen and dining has a country-style wood heater. Nearby is a separate living space. Also, a well-equipped kitchen with a gas oven and cooktop, dishwasher, double sink and corner pantry.
More features include generous main bedroom, ensuite, two family bedrooms, fitted robes and a family bathroom with a separate shower. The second dwelling is a lovely home unit that is ideal for assisted-care living, guests, teenagers, or a rental arrangement. Modern appointments throughout include two bedrooms, fitted robes, combined laundry and bathroom facilities. The unit has open-plan living with a dining space and tidy kitchen with surprising storage.
A covered alfresco area, with timber decking, connects seamlessly with the lawn area and pool - the ideal place for the family to gather. Very impressive is the large fireplace with exposed brick surrounds. It promises to bring a warm glow to your winter-time gatherings.
Another welcome addition is the heated above-ground pool - it's the centrepiece of this unique outdoor entertaining zone.
The property has solar panels, carporting and multipurpose shedding.
Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.