An injury-time goal from teenager Hamish Walker lifted Bendigo City FC to its best win since joining the State League Five West competition.
Tied at 1-1 with title contender Melton Phoenix, substitute Walker got his head to a cross in the 93rd minute and the ball slammed into the back of the net.
"We knew we had to get three points in this game at home against a team that everyone is tipping to win the league,'' Bendigo City coach Greg Thomas said.
"If we wanted to keep pace we couldn't afford to drop another game against a team that is around us on the ladder.
"We need to step up and, even though I didn't think it was one of our best performances, we battled really hard and kept grinding away.
"Last year it was probably a game that we would have lost. I thought our defensive work was outstanding."
Walker is the striker for Bendigo City's under-18 team which has qualified for the NPL division one competition for the first time.
He scored twice in the reserves match on Saturday and then was the hero off the bench in the senior game.
"Hamish fully deserved the goal, he's worked so hard on his game,'' Thomas said.
"He's been great for our under-18s, he played well in the reserves and he deserved to play at senior level."
Another teenager, Jacob Floyd, scored City's opening goal of the game in the 39th minute when he struck a brilliant volley from outside of the box.
Melton levelled at 1-1 14 minutes into the second half.
City was awarded a penalty in the 60th minute after a Melton defender was shown a red card for a deliberate handball on the goal line that denied Bendigo a goal.
Luke Burns missed the penalty kick and it appeared as though Bendigo City had missed its chance to win the game.
However, Walker's late goal gave Bendigo a deserved victory in a physical contest where Melton had four yellow cards, one red card and one of the club's medical officers was also shown a red card.
Bendigo didn't have one yellow card.
"I thought the referee handled the game really well,'' Thomas said.
"The carry on from their side was pretty disgraceful, but I thought our boys handled themselves really well and they kept their cool."
What made the win even sweeter for Thomas was the fact the club had four teenagers play in the senior side.
Floyd and Walker were joined by 17-year-old Sam Pitson and 16-year-old Archie Goudie.
"It was great for the club,'' Thomas said.
"When you look around the team nearly every player was a Bendigo City junior (product).
"It shows that we're doing the right thing at the club and we have something to build on."
The victory moved Bendigo into second place on the ladder - three points behind the unbeaten West Point.
The Bendigo City reserves defeated Melton 3-1 to move into fourth place.
Bendigo is away to bottom side ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria next Saturday.
