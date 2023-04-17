Bendigo Advertiser
La Trobe University book spills beans on Bruce Week namesake

Updated April 18 2023 - 11:14am, first published April 17 2023 - 4:45pm
A Bendigo La Trobe campus insider has revealed the identity of Bruce from 'Bruce Week'. Picture is a file photo.
THIS WEEK marks 150 years of higher education in Bendigo and to celebrate, La Trobe University and Bendigo TAFE are preparing an academic procession and launching a new book detailing hidden treasures from their histories.

