"My brother was here ten years before me, and he used to talk about the scavenger hunts across Bendigo during Orientation Week," Brad says. "One year, two students hatched a cunning plan to win the event. One dressed as a little old lady waiting at the first stop of a bus route while the other hid nearby. When the bus driver got out to give the 'elderly citizen' a helping hand to enter the back door, the other student whipped through the front door and pinched the bus as their treasure. They won the event easily. You could get away with those sorts of things then, nowadays they'd be arrested!"