Herbert outside of the top 60 at RBC Heritage on PGA Tour

Bendigo's Lucas Herbert finished tied for 63rd in his return to the PGA Tour at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.
Herbert had rounds of 72, 67, 71 and 74 to be even par for the tournament - 17 shots behind winner Matt Fitzpatrick, who claimed the title after defeating Jordan Spieth on the third hole of a play-off.
The tight layout tested Herbert, who was playing his first tournament for three weeks.
Off the tee he hit 60 per cent of fairways for the tournament, which put pressure on his approach play.
Herbert made 13 birdies and one eagle across four rounds, which were offset by nine bogeys and three double-bogeys.
Two of his three double-bogeys came in his final round three-over par 74. He found the water on the 14th and the 15th.
Herbert is not in the field for the next tournament the Zurich Classic of New Orleans - a pairs event previously won by Cam Smith and Marc Leishman.
