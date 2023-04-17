Bendigo Advertiser
Herbert outside of the top 60 at RBC Heritage on PGA Tour

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 17 2023 - 11:09am, first published 11:00am
It was a mixed week for Lucas Herbert in South Carolina.
Bendigo's Lucas Herbert finished tied for 63rd in his return to the PGA Tour at the RBC Heritage in South Carolina.

