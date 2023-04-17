A charity that has distributed about eight million kilograms of food in the past decade is celebrating a big birthday milestone.
Members from all parts of Bendigo Foodshare's history gathered to mark the organisation's 10th year the best way they know how - cakes made from recycled food.
The event, which took place on April 14, was a good chance for people to reminisce on the charity's long lifetime.
The community's need for food support dates back to the 1930s, when the State Relief Committee was formed to aid Victorians in need during the Great Depression.
In 2006, the need for a local Bendigo-based food relief entity was clear, so Foodbank Victoria (formerly VicRelief/State Relief Committee) supported the Peter Harcourt Disability Centre to help establish a local Foodshare arrangement.
In 2008, UnitingCare Bendigo was deemed a more suitable custodian with Foodbank Victoria, along with support from the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul Society.
In February 2011, an additional partnership agreement between Foodbank Victoria and UnitingCare Bendigo saw a new Foodbank warehouse open in Havilah Road and, with this, the entity was renamed Bendigo Foodshare.
Bendigo Foodshare was officially established as an independent charity on April 11, 2013.
Chief executive Michelle Murphy said the organisation had seen tremendous demand and growth over time and was proud of the impact it was making in the community.
"In our first year, we supplied rescued food to 15 emergency relief agencies and five schools," she said.
"Today, Bendigo Foodshare provides food to more than 80 food partners across the region, helping to feed thousands of people each week."
The charity has seen more demand as awareness of the service has grown, and in more recent years due the impacts of COVID-19, floods and economic pressures.
"During the pandemic, our supermarket rescues increased to seven days a week, from 40 to 96 collections and demand from food relief agencies increased by 40 per cent," Ms Murphy said.
Volunteering has always been at the heart of Bendigo Foodshare, with an estimated 500 volunteers directly giving their time during the past 10 years.
"It's critically important to us that we recognise that Bendigo Foodshare has been founded on the generosity of the countless volunteers at the organisation's heart," Ms Murphy said.
Bendigo Foodshare board member and former chair Cathie Steele said donations and support from businesses, foundations, the City of Greater Bendigo, governments and individuals had also been critical to the success of the charity.
"Throughout the years, our ability to survive - and thrive - has only been made possible thanks to the generous support of the community," she said.
Looking to the future, staff are expecting demand for Bendigo Foodshare services to grow.
The organisation is a key partner in the emergency response for regional Victoria and must be ready to provide food relief, sometimes on a large scale, as part of the aid response.
The early vision for a community-owned, independent, self-sufficient Bendigo Foodshare also continues with plans for a new fit-for-purpose warehouse to support the organisation's food relief efforts to be realised in 2023/24.
"Looking ahead to the next 10 years, the organisation will put a greater strategic focus and an even stronger commitment to innovative approaches to supporting Bendigo and surrounding communities," Bendigo Foodshare board chair Sue Clarke said.
