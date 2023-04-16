Falcons, wet weather and tight finishes highlight BFNL round one

There were four margins of two goals or less in a wet and wild start to the Bendigo Football Netball League season.
Consistent rain across Bendigo made for a rare soggy round one, while somewhat ironically it stayed dry in Gisborne until the conclusion of play as Strathfieldsaye held off the reigning premiers by 12 points.
The big wet didn't deter a big crowd attending Harry Trott Oval as South Bendigo officially opened its new home against Eaglehawk.
Unfortunately for the Bloods it was the Hawks who collected the four points, winning by 10 points in a tight slog.
The game marked the return to Eaglehawk of former St Kilda skipper Jarryn Geary and ex-Strathfieldsaye star Kallen Geary.
The siblings showed their class with some crucial passges of play in the hard-fought victory.
Kallen kicked two goals, while Jarryn mixed his time in defence and in the forward line.
"Until half-time I thought Jarryn was the best player on the ground,'' Eaglehawk coach Travis Matheson said.
"His composure with the footy stood out. In the second half it was hard for anyone to stand out.
"I thought they (Geary brothers) were both superb, they both stood up with their leadership and had a big impact on the game."
For a fair portion of Saturday afternoon is appeared as though Kangaroo Flat was going to cause the upset of the decade in its clash with Sandhurst.
It took until late in the game for the Dragons to shake-off the Roos by eight points at a sodden QEO.
At Princes Park, Castlemaine kicked three goals to none in the final quarter to overrun Maryborough by 11 points.
Golden Square's 64-point drubbing of Kyneton was the only lopsided contest.
The big victory was a fitting honour for skipper Jack Geary, who played his 200th senior game for the Dogs.
