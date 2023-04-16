Tap water in Kyneton and Malmsbury is now safe to drink, a spokesperson for Coliban Water confirmed.
After consultation with the Department of Health, Coliban Water advised customers that the Boil Water Advisory issued on April 11 for Kyneton and April 12 for Malmsbury has now been lifted.
The boil water advice was issued after a water main burst in Kyneton, which had the potential to compromise the safety of drinking water.
Repairs to the water main and flushing of the reticulated system have been completed and water quality testing has confirmed the water supply is safe.
Coliban Water recommended customers flush their internal taps for two minutes to draw fresh water into their internal plumbing.
The standpipe located in Saleyards Road, Kyneton has also been reinstated.
