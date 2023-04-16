Four wins on the trot for Braves' women; men split weekend double

The Bendigo Braves' women have a perfect 4-0 record after securing two good wins over the weekend.
The Braves downed NBL1 South rival Geelong 89-86 on Saturday night before handing Launceston a 100-75 drubbing in Bendigo on Sunday.
While the Braves are yet to face a top-eight team, they've built a strong foundation to build from.
Saturday night's win over the Supercats was sealed by a three-point bomb from Madeline Sexton with 17 seconds to play.
Scores were tied at 86-86 before Sexton's long range effort found the bottom of the net.
The Supercats couldn't get a shot away in the dying seconds.
Meg McKay's brilliant form continued. SHe scored 22 points on 9-10 shooting. Kelly Wilson had 20 points and 12 assists and Cassidy McLean added 21 points.
Key recruit Amy Atwell made her debut for the Braves across the weekend.
After a wayward start to her Braves career on Saturday - nine points on 3-17 shooting - Atwell bounced back with 30 points in Sunday's win over Launceston.
She took 25 shots for the game, including 5-17 from behind the three-point arc.
McLean (25 points), McKay (19) and Wilson (18) were more efficient.
The Braves' men recorded their first win of the season on Saturday night, defeating Geelong 96 to 86.
They couldn't repeat the dose on Sunday, falling 99-95 to North West Tasmania Thunder to slip to a 1-3 record.
The Braves trailed the Thunder by 12 points with four minutes remaining and made a brave comeback to get within two points, but the visitors held on to record their second win.
Centre Adam Pechacek was the Braves' MVP across the weekend.
He had 25 points and 13 boards against the Supercats and 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists against the Thunder.
Lat Mayen had 22 points and 12 rebounds against the Supercats and backed up with 23 points against the Thunder before limping off the court late in the game.
Luke Rosendale chipped in with 12 points against the Supercats and 16 points in the loss to the Thunder.
The Braves' teams have a tough road double next weekend - Casey on Friday night and Eltham on Sunday.
