A brilliant first quarter was the catalyst for the Bendigo Pioneers' 18-point win over Gippsland Power in their Coates Talent League clash at the QEO on Sunday.
The Pioneers produced what assistant coach Jeremy Rodi described as their "best pressure quarter" of the season as they kicked four goals to none.
They led by as many as 31 points early in the second quarter before withstanding a second-half comeback from the Power to win 10.9 (69) to 7.9 (51).
"We said before the game that we were really going to show effort and that first quarter was excellent,'' Rodi said.
"It seemed to be one tackle after another and the boys really showed they wanted it today."
The Power cut the Pioneers' lead to 12 points with six minutes to play in the final quarter, but the home side showed great maturity to, firstly, slow down the tempo and, secondly, hit the scoreboard through impressive half-forward Oskar Smartt.
Smart capped a best-on-ground performance by kicking his third goal in the dying minutes to seal victory.
"Gippsland did control the game at times, but the boys went back to playing the Pioneers' way,'' Rodi said.
"We were patient at times and when we were struggling we clawed them back by the way we competed.
"We stuck to our values and it paid off."
Aside from Smartt, James Barratt was superb in defence.
Best known as a forward, Barratt played his first game in defence and took some telling intercept marks.
Wingers Oliver Poole and Tobie Travaglia continued their great start to the season.
"The balance today was really good,'' Rodi said.
"Out of the four games we've played so far, today was the best in terms of everyone playing their role."
A knee injury to classy small forward Elijah Brown was the only negative for the Pioneers.
The Pioneers' enter the break with a 3-1 record and a top-four berth on the ladder.
"We're over the moon,'' Rodi said.
"I think we're most pleased about the environment that the boys and the staff have created. The culture we've built in the pre-season has helped us get these wins.
"The 3-1 record is a bonus. We're not fully focused on wins in the Coates Talent League, we're focused on developing these boys as human beings and footballers."
MATCH DETAILS
Bendigo Pioneers 4.1, 7.3, 8.7, 10.9 (69)
Gippsland Power 0.1, 2.4, 4.6, 7.9 (51)
Goals - Bendigo: Oskar Smartt 3, Malik Gordon 2, Xavier Carter, Tom Evans, Tobie Travaglia.
Best - Bendigo: Oskar Smartt, james barrat, Oliver Poole, Tobie Travaglia, Oliver Morris, Mitchell Dodos.
