Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Fast start sets up Bendigo Pioneers' impressive win over Gippsland

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 16 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oskar Smartt was outstanding for the Bendigo Pioneers in the win over Gippsland. Picture by Darren Howe
Oskar Smartt was outstanding for the Bendigo Pioneers in the win over Gippsland. Picture by Darren Howe

A brilliant first quarter was the catalyst for the Bendigo Pioneers' 18-point win over Gippsland Power in their Coates Talent League clash at the QEO on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.