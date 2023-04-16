NCFL ROUND 1: Nullawil off to a flyer in new competition

NULLAWIL made an ultra-impressive debut in the North Central league on Saturday, beginning life in its new competition by beating last year's premiers.
Nullawil has joined the NCFL from the Golden Rivers league where it had won the past three flags and fired off an early salvo to its new opponents by comfortably accounting for Birchip-Watchem.
In what was a battle of two reigning premiers given Birchip-Watchem won last year's NCFL flag, the Maroons were 41-point victors, winning 12.11 (83) to 5.12 (42) at Birchip.
The Nullawil side featured a pair of former Richmond-listed players in ruckman Dean Putt, who was his side's best, and Mitch Farmer, who kicked three goals and also featured among the best players.
The Maroons held the Bulls goal-less in both the first and third quarters.
* Wedderburn is the first team to occupy top spot on the ladder for 2023 following a 71-point win at home over Charlton.
The Redbacks dominated the second half to win 16.12 (108) to 4.13 (37).
The game marked the return to the field of Wedderburn coach and gun forward Sam Barnes, who hasn't played since 2019 following an eye injury.
Barnes slotted three goals in his return, while Tom Campbell booted five.
Wedderburn had been nine points up at half-time before piling on 10 goals to one after the main break.
* Wycheproof-Narraport defeated Donald for the first time since 2018.
The Demons led at every change in winning 7.7 (49) to 5.6 (36) at Donald.
Damien Horbury was best in the win for the Demons, while with Donald joining Birchip-Watchem as a beaten side in round one, it means both of last year's grand finalists have started 2023 with a defeat.
* Sea Lake Nandaly defeated Boort.
Played under lights at Boort, the Tigers won 7.10 (52) to 4.3 (27), with former Bendigo Gold VFL player Matt Farrelly the Tigers' best player in the 25-point victory.
