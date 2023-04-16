Bendigo Advertiser
Last quarter surge lifts Castlemaine to win over Maryborough

By Adam Bourke
Updated April 16 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:40pm
Brodie Byrne made a great start to the season for Castlemaine on Saturday. The Pies won by 11 points for new coach Brendan Shepherd.
New Castlemaine coach Brendan Shepherd celebrated a victory in his first game in charge of the Magpies.

