New Castlemaine coach Brendan Shepherd celebrated a victory in his first game in charge of the Magpies.
In a low-scoring slog, Castlemaine rallied from 11 points down at three quarter-time to defeat Maryborough, 4.13 (37) to 3.8 (26).
Castlemaine went a half of football without kicking a goal and only had one goal on the board at three quarter-time.
A lift in intensity from Castlemaine, combined with some poor decision-making from Maryborough, saw the game turn on its head in the final 30 minutes.
Castlemaine kicked 3.5 to 0.1 in the last term to celebrate victory.
"It's a great feeling to get a win in round one and you could see how much the boys enjoyed it,'' Shepherd said.
"The passion came out of them in the last quarter to win the contest.
"We changed the way we played in the last quarter, but I believe it was that passion that got us over the line."
Experienced duo John Watson and Matt Filo were key players in Castlemaine's victory, while young trio Brodie Byrne, Lloyd Butcher and Callum McConachy showed why they're rated so highly at Camp Reserve.
For new Maryborough coach Coby Perry it was a case of the one that got away.
The home side was in a winning position at three quarter-time, but lost its way in the final term.
"We got a lot right for three quarters and put ourselves in a good position through our control off half-back,'' Perry said.
"We cost ourselves in the last quarter with some poor decisions, which was frustrating."
Ruckman Ty Stewart gave his side first use of the ball and he took some strong marks around the ground.
Recruit Joel Swatton was Maryborough's best midfielder and Brady Neill impressed across half-back.
Perry coached from the sidelines and he's unlikely to play until mid-season because of a wrist injury.
Maryborough and Castlemaine face difficult tasks in round two next Saturday.
Maryborough is on the road against Eaglehawk at Canterbury Park, while Castlemaine is at home to reigning premier Gisborne.
