Last year's top four send early warning in HDFNL netball

REIGNING premiers Elmore and runners-up White Hills showed they would again be hard to stop in HDFNL netball following imposing victories in Saturday's opening round of matches.
And the two teams, which finished directly underneath them last season, gave their supporters plenty of cause for hope following hard-fought round one victories.
Colbinabbin, which ended the 2022 season impressively by reaching the preliminary final, overcame an improved Heathcote 56-41, while Mount Pleasant shrugged off a determined North Bendigo to notch up a 41-31 win.
The Elmore and White Hills scorelines are certain to invoke some fear among their rivals, with round one being played in wet and atrocious conditions.
Easily the league's highest scoring unit last season, Elmore picked up from where it left off by scoring 74 goals to Huntly's 34 on the Hawks' home court.
In the rain at Leitchville, White Hills managed 88 to Leitchville-Gunbower's 21 in an amazing display of strength.
The Demons unveiled recruits Bridget Murray, Karly Hynes and Amy Morrissey with great effect, casting aside the trying conditions to average more than 20 goals per quarter.
White Hills coach Lauren Bowles could not have asked for a better start to the season from her side.
"We just hit the ground running. Adding Bridget, Karly and Amy has given us so much added depth and versatility," she said.
"We were able to rotate players into different positions and every single combination worked for us.
"We did set ourselves an aim of 15 goals per quarter, but we got 24 to start the game, and after such a good start, we were focused on maintaining and capitalising on that each quarter.
"It was very exciting. If we can play like that in the wet, I can't wait to see how we play when it's dry conditions, as we are quite a slick team and do use the ball quite quickly.
"(Saturday's) conditions certainly slowed us up a bit."
While there were no links anywhere on the court, midcourter Murray and goal attack Alyssa Cole, the Demons' reigning best and fairest winner, were the standouts.
White Hills was without Tegan Elliston, who will return for the Demons' round three clash against Heathcote, which follows next weekend's bye.
It's left Bowles in the enviable position of having to make tough calls on her line-up.
"Tegan can play pretty much every position on the court, so it certainly makes my job hard in terms of picking a starting seven each week," she said.
"But I know whichever seven goes out there that they can get the job done."
In another tough choice, Bowles was rapt for Murray to earn the nomination as best on court in her first match in black and red.
The calm and steady midcourter was making a return to netball following the Achilles injury she sustained late in the 2019 season while playing for Eaglehawk.
At Atkins Street, Mount Pleasant coach Carine Comer was thrilled with the Blues' 10-goal opening-round win.
Despite the Bulldogs finishing last season in last place, they did upset the Blues by five goals at Atkins Street and are tipped to improve this year, making Saturday's contest a real danger game for Mounts.
"We were just happy to get the win," Comer said.
"We copped the rain from about half time onwards and it was pretty slippery out there, but the girls held up.
"We set ourselves to come out firing and to get a few breaks early on and we were able to do that," she added in reference to the Blues' smart 17-12 opening quarter, when conditions were at their best.
"Our shooters had their eye in and off we went."
A confidence-building win was led by standout performances from midcourter Aish Tupper, defender Kristen Lang and young goaler Ava Nihill, who has been promoted from last season's 17-and-under team, and combined effectively in the circle with Sarah Mannes.
"That was Ava and Sarah's first time playing together, but it looked very seamless," she said.
"For Ava's first (A-grade) game, she just looked like she belonged.
"North Bendigo was very good, they really applied the pressure.
"They got on a few runs and really came back at us, but fortunately we were able to compose ourselves and get that couple of goals to get ourselves back on track.
"As they were last year when they beat us, they were tough all day and they gave it everything."
Next up for the Blues is a clash against close rival Huntly at Toolleen next Saturday.
In other round two games, Elmore and Colbinabbin clash in a rematch of last year's preliminary finalists, Lockington-Bamawm United makes its first appearance of the season against North Bendigo, and Heathcote hosts Leitchville-Gunbower.
