No win will ever make up for a grand final defeat, but Strathfieldsaye had plenty to smile about after defeating reigning premier Gisborne in Saturday's season-opener at Gardiner Reserve.
In the only BFNL round one game played in dry conditions, the Storm proved too good for the Dogs, 11.13 (79) to 9.13 (67).
While both teams looked decidedly different to the teams that clashed in last year's grand final, it was still a sweet victory for the Storm.
"It was a pleasing result,'' Storm coach Darryl Wilson said.
"We played some really good footy and we played some un-Strathfieldsaye like footy as well.
"Our kicking was a bit scratchy and Gisborne played a really good brand of footy, particularly early.
"I'm sure Gisborne will win most of their games at Gisborne, so to go down there and get the four points was a very good result for the club."
The Storm led by one goal at the main break before a three-goal burst in the third quarter broke the game open.
The Dogs rallied, but 12 points was as close as they would get.
"It was a good tough contest, but through a couple of undisciplined acts and a couple of poor decisions we gave away a few goals in a row in the third quarter," Gisborne coach Brad Fox said.
"What I was really pleased about was that even though we have such a young team, the boys applied themselves and stuck at it.
"In the end it was a two-goal margin. It was disappointing to lose the game, but there were so many learning opportunities for us, so the game will end up becoming a gift."
Defenders Jack Reaper and Liam Spear were best for the Bulldogs, while midfielders Luke Ellings, Flynn Lakey and Sam Graham were impressive.
The Dogs had enough of the ball, but their efficiency going forward was not as precise as Strathfieldsaye's.
In attack, Gisborne was without premiership captain Pat McKenna.
Fox said the Dogs could be without the man many regard as the BFNL's best all-round player for the opening five rounds.
"He probably won't play until after the bye (May 20),'' Fox said.
"He triggered an ankle injury late in the pre-season.
"We're being conservative with him and giving him the time to get it right."
Gisborne plays Castlemaine, Eaglehawk, Kangaroo Flat and Kyneton leading into the general bye on May 20.
In McKenna's absence, former Castlemaine key forward Zac Denahy kicked three goals in his Gisborne debut and little brother Jed showed some good signs.
"We've got good forwards with and without Pat,'' Fox said.
"We had five virtually brand new players in our forward line today.
"They have a lot of potential and they'll get better week by week.
"They're learning about playing with each other, but we didn't do them any favours today by the way we moved the ball."
Storm's new full-forward Jack Exell kicked three goals before being forced from the ground with an ankle injury.
Lachlan Sharp bagged five goals for the Storm, while dynamic midfielders Jake Moorhead and Cal McCarty racked up plenty of possessions.
The Storm's deep midfield was critical to the victory, with Daniel Clohesy, Bode Stevens and Riley Wilson having a big impact on the game.
The Storm appear unlikely to have Exell's services for next Saturday's blockbuster home clash with Golden Square.
Number one ruckman Tim Hosking is a chance to return to the senior side.
