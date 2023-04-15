SOUTH Bendigo launched into an exciting new era in the best possible way with a convincing victory over Eaglehawk in BFNL netball on Saturday.
The Bloods, who have made Harry Trott Oval their full-time home from this season, marked round one with a convincing 70-31 win.
A 39-goal triumph was headlined by big performances from their two Chloes - midcourter Gray and goal shooter Langley.
The Bloods made the most of the early dry conditions by scoring 21 goals in the opening term to lead by 10 goals.
Once the rain came after quarter time, the Bloods did not let up, adding 19 goals to one in the second quarter.
A young Eaglehawk was largely able to match the Bloods in the second half, but were unable to prevent the home side from adding to the margin.
South Bendigo coach Jannelle Hobbs hailed the effort as 'a good win given the atrocious conditions' and an ideal start to their season.
"The girls really came out of the blocks quickly, which is what you want. It was very pleasing to see," she said.
"It was a really good first-up effort and should give the girls a bit of confidence.
"Chloe Gray was dominant and controlled the game in centre. Her athleticism and feeds into the ring were brilliant.
"And Chloe Langley was pretty dominant at goal shooter. Her and Olivia Mason really combined well, while our defence was excellent.
"To get a win like that, the whole team has played their role."
Hobbs was rapt with the performance of her side's three young newcomers.
Maggie Burke started in wing defence and Carissa Brook at wing attack and acquitted themselves well, while Claudia Griffiths played a quarter each at centre and wing attack in the second half.
With the club now based full-time at Harry Trott Oval, Hobbs said a big win had added to an already strong vibe at South Bendigo.
"It was a great crowd and a really good game of footy too, really close," she said.
"We didn't know ourselves being in the new clubrooms.
"It's going to be really exciting playing here this year."
South Bendigo will carry plenty of momentum into next weekend's clash against Kangaroo Flat, with Hobbs looking for her first win against her old side since moving to South Bendigo in 2018.
Eaglehawk will look to rebound against Maryborough.
