REIGNING premiers Maiden Gully YCW continued its fine early season form with an impressive 32-goal win at Bridgewater on Saturday.
The Eagles, who were without defenders Jayne Norton and Rachael Gray for the clash against the Mean Machine, won every quarter on the way to a 61-29 victory.
Coach Adam Boldiston's team is one of two in the LVFNL to start the season 2-0 along with Newbridge, which followed up a stirring round one win over Calivil United with an impressive 53-16 triumph over Bears Lagoon-Serpentine.
Four teams remain undefeated after two rounds with Pyramid Hill joining Mitiamo, which had the bye, at 1-0 following a 38-25 win over Calivil United.
Marong moved to 1-1 with a 73-21 victory against first round winners Inglewood.
A solid performance by Maiden Gully YCW was led by midcourter Tia Reaper, reigning league medallist Tia Webb at goal shooter and Brianna Harris, who capably helped fill the void in defence, in the absence of Norton and Gray.
Boldiston said the foundations for the win were laid in a strong first half.
"Conditions were really tricky and quite slippery, which took a bit of adjusting," he said.
"But we did a great job at applying enough pressure to them and picking up any loose balls and then converting at the other end.
"It was pleasing and close to a four-quarter performance. We kind of dropped off a bit in the last quarter, but that's to be expected in those conditions.
"2-0 is a good start, but next week will be the real test when we come up against Mitiamo.
"But we are setting ourselves up well and when we do execute our structures, we look really sharp.
"The signs are there we are on the right path, we just need to continue to build on it."
Boldiston praised a standout game by Eaglehawk recruit Reaper at wing attack.
"She was very dynamic and fed our shooters well," he said.
"Being a zippy and shorter player, she wore a bit of body and they tried a few different players on her to try and shut her down and she was often double-teamed, but she was a real standout.
"And Tia Webb shot really accurately in the rain. She had two 100 per cent quarters and the other two she only missed a total of six goals.
"That's very good shooting in the wet."
Boldiston said both Norton and Gray were expected to be available for next weekend's clash against Mitiamo.
As the Eagles start preparations for their showdown against their grand final rival from last season, the Mean Machine will aim to get their season back on track against Inglewood next Saturday.
At Inglewood, Marong's 52-goal win was led by a standout four quarter performance at goal attack by recruit Tess Tegglelove.
Sue Borserio's first win as the Panthers coach was achieved with four players missing from their A and B squads.
The Panthers will play undefeated Newbridge next week.
