IT'S a new year, but it was the same old powerful Sandhurst at the Queen Elizabeth Oval netball courts on Saturday.
The reigning BFNL premiers picked up where they left off last season by notching up a 10-goal victory over fellow premiership contender Kangaroo Flat.
It was nearly a case of deja vu, with the grand final rematch played in similar atrocious conditions to last season's premiership decider in September.
The margin was again double figures, with the Roos finishing five goals closer after taking the fight right up to the Dragons for three quarters.
Sandhurst led by four goals at quarter time and by three goals at both half-time and three-quarter time before finishing over the top with some clutch goal shooting from Kelsey Meade and Bec Smith in the heavy rain.
It was the second time in the last six years the Dragons - who are chasing a fifth straight premiership - have opened the year with a win over their previous season's grand final opponent.
They defeated Golden Square in 2018 after beating the Bulldogs in the 2017 premiership decider.
Four-time premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist was thrilled with her players' commitment and attitude in the face of such poor conditions.
"Days like this, you've just got to hold onto the ball and sometimes a lot of luck goes into it, but the girls controlled it when they needed to and some great defensive pressure got us across the line," she said.
"Kangaroo Flat never gave up - they never do until that final whistle, which is a real credit to them.
"They always make us work for it. Today was just a day for possession netball."
Both clubs were without key players, with Sandhurst minus Shae Clifford and Charlotte Sexton, who are representing Victoria at the national under-19 championships in Darwin, and Kangaroo Flat missing sisters Ashley and Abby Ryan.
A welcome sight for Dragons supporters and her teammates, dual Betty Thompson Medal winner Heather Oliver returned to the line-up following a couple of years off due to family commitments.
She showed she had lost none of her impact and versatility with a strong performance at wing defence and later in the game at goal defence after starting the first quarter on the bench.
"We're super-happy to have Ollie back in the line-up and it was fantastic to have her out there today," Gilchrist said.
"I thought our goal shooting was good - probably a higher score than you'd expect in such awful conditions.
"Kelsey Meade shot the lights out as she always does as a long-range shooter. Rain, hail or shine she bangs them in."
The Dragons again benefitted from a strong captain's game from Meg Williams.
Taking the coaching reins in the absence of Jayden Cowling, Nicole Donnellon said the Roos would be quick to put the loss behind them and had a lot to look forward to in season 2023.
"It was a different line-up without Ash and Abby. We haven't actually trained together with that line-up before, so I was pretty proud of the first three quarters they put out," she said.
"They know where they fell away in the last quarter, so there's lots to be proud of and lots to work on.
"To lose by 10 goals, Sandhurst is a quality team, but we were in it until late. We just couldn't peg back that three or four-goal deficit to put us on level terms.
"You know they (Sandhurst) have got a lot of depth when they've got Ollie sitting on their bench in the first quarter.
"They are very versatile and obviously going to be very hard to beat again."
Donnellon praised the effort of centre Chelsea Sartori for doing a 'power of work' through the midcourt and Milly Wicks in a non-familiar role at goal attack.
The Roos will face impressive first-round winners South Bendigo next week, while Sandhurst makes the trek to Kyneton.
In other games, Gisborne prevailed 49-24 in an ultra-competitive encounter at Gardiner Reserve, Kyneton kick-started its season with a 54-23 win over Golden Square at Wade Street, Castlemaine overcame Maryborough 47-37 at Princes Park, and South Bendigo defeated Eaglehawk 70-31 at Harry Trott Oval.
