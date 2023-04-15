How is your cost of living going?

A visit to my hairdresser this weekend furnished an interesting quote. As we were chatting through a range of topics we came around to the state of the economy.
It was striking to hear that in the many years the salon has been operating never have they had so many customers through the door. But, also, never have they found that the coffers are not filling up as a result.
Instead, the rising cost of, well, everything means the outgoings are a drain on profits.
It seems that most conversations I have these days end up as a discussion about how much prices are rising.
Food, in particular, is a hot topic, along with tips on how to make the dollars go further.
There are a whole group of people who shop regularly and sort out their meals on the fly based on what is on sale. Many have made the switch to supermarket no-name brands.
But even doing this, one friend says their weekly family shop has still risen by more than $40.
I've been a long-time lover of a bargain and will seek out sale racks, produce close to its use-by date and op shops. So have many of my friends. We swap tips on what we've picked up and where bargains can be found. This has become more frequent.
Others with green thumbs have started to share food growing duties and then swap the bounty. Not quite a barter system but, perhaps, the kernal of one.
Grandparents and great-grandparents brought up in thriftier times say all of this used to be the norm. Now it is fast becoming so again.
We'd like to hear about how the cost of living crisis is affecting you. And how you are adapting.
Do you have five minutes? If so, we're running a survey to find out just how rising prices and mortgage costs are impacting you. You can find it here.
If a survey isn't your thing. Have your say by sending us a letter to the editor at the addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au email address.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.