Bendigo Advertiser

How is your cost of living going?

Updated April 15 2023 - 10:57pm, first published 4:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A visit to my hairdresser this weekend furnished an interesting quote. As we were chatting through a range of topics we came around to the state of the economy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.