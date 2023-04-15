SATURDAY SCOREBOARD - today's football results across the region

Castlemaine 4.13 (37) def Maryborough 3.8 (26)
Eaglehawk 8.10 (58) def South Bendigo 6.12 (48)
Sandhurst 7.7 (49) def Kangaroo Flat 6.5 (41)
Golden Square 12.17 (89) def Kyneton 3.7 (25)
Strathfieldsaye 11.13 (79) def Gisborne 9.13 (67)
Heathcote 11.11 (77) def Colbinabbin 6.8 (44)
Elmore 11.11 (77) def Huntly 5.8 (38)
White Hills 8.15 (63) def Leitchville-Gunbower 3.8 (26)
North Bendigo 9.15 (69) def Mount Pleasant 9.9 (63)
BL-Serpentine 15.15 (105) def Newbridge 1.9 (15)
Marong 18.15 (123) def Inglewood 6.3 (39)
Bridgewater 8.8 (56) def Maiden Gully YCW 7.10 (52)
Pyramid Hill 7.16 (58) def Calivil United 3.9 (27)
Nullawil 12.11 (83) def Birchip-Watchem 5.12 (42)
Wedderburn 16.12 (108) def Charlton 4.13 (37)
Wycheproof-Narraport 7.7 (49) def Donald 5.6 (36)
Sea Lake Nandaly 7.10 (52) def Boort 4.3 (27)
Maldon 15.12 (102) def Campbells Creek 2.2 (14)
Natte Bealiba 7.5 (47) def Dunolly 0.6 (6)
Harcourt 10.8 (68) def Lexton 10.4 (64)
Carisbrook 33.19 (217) def Royal Park 0.2 (2)
Newstead 10.8 (68) def Talbot 7.12 (54)
Trentham 11.11 (77) def Navarre 7.5 (47)
A GRADE: Gisborne 49 def Strathfieldsaye 24, Sandhurst 47 def Kangaroo Flat 37, South Bendigo 70 def Eaglehawk 31, Kyneton 54 def Golden Square 23, Castlemaine 47 def Maryborough 37.
A RESERVE: Sandhurst 63 def Kangaroo Flat 42, South Bendigo 48 def Eaglehawk 34, Gisborne 57 def Strathfieldsaye 19, Kyneton 45 def Golden Square 44.
B GRADE: Gisborne 51 def Strathfieldsaye 36, Golden Square 43 def Kyneton 37, South Bendigo 44 def Eaglehawk 29, Sandhurst 49 def Kangaroo Flat 26, Maryborough 31 dr Castlemaine 31.
B RESERVE: Golden Square 31 def Kyneton 21, Sandhurst 42 def Kangaroo Flat 33, Castlemaine 31 def Maryborough 23, Eaglehawk 36 def South Bendigo 34, Gisborne 45 def Strathfieldsaye 35.
17-UNDER: Golden Square 93 def Kyneton 14, Maryborough 45 def Castlemaine 19, Eaglehawk 43 def South Bendigo 32, Gisborne 52 def Strathfieldsaye 31, Sandhurst 52 def Kangaroo Flat 31.
A GRADE: Mount Pleasant 41 def North Bendigo 31, Colbinabbin 56 def Heathcote 41, White Hills 88 def Leitchville-Gunbower 21, Elmore 74 def Huntly 34.
A RESERVE: North Bendigo 42 def Mount Pleasant 34, Elmore 56 def Huntly 31, Colbinabbin 44 def Heathcote 32, White Hills 52 def Leitchville-Gunbower 15.
B GRADE: Colbinabbin 37 def Heathcote 12, White Hills 49 def Leitchville-Gunbower 23, Huntly 51 def Elmore 38, North Bendigo 42 def Mount Pleasant 31.
B RESERVE: White Hills 56 def Leitchville-Gunbower 24, Huntly 53 def Elmore 42, Colbinabbin 44 def Heathcote 16, Mount Pleasant 40 def North Bendigo 30.
UNDER-17: Mount Pleasant 32 def North Bendigo 31, Leitchville-Gunbower 31 def White Hills 20, Heathcote 46 def Colbinabbin 29, Huntly 49 def Elmore 37.
UNDER-15: Heathcote 27 def Colbinabbin 25, White Hills 24 def Leitchville-Gunbower 17, Huntly 40 def Elmore 31, Mount Pleasant 49 def North Bendigo 7.
UNDER-13: Mount Pleasant 14 def North Bendigo 1, Leitchville-Gunbower 14 def White Hills 12, Heathcote 19 def Colbinabbin 16, Huntly 13 def Elmore 9.
A GRADE: Newbridge 53 def BL-Serpentine 16, Maiden Gully YCW 61 def Bridgewater 29, Pyramid Hill 38 def Calivil United 25, Marong 73 def Inglewood 21.
B GRADE: Maiden Gully YCW 44 def Bridgewater 38, Pyramid Hill 43 def Calivil United 25, Newbridge 40 def BL-Serpentine 20, Marong 72 def Inglewood 20.
C GRADE: Pyramid Hill 45 def Calivil United 14, Marong 105 def Inglewood 6, Maiden Gully YCW 50 def Bridgewater 21, BL-Serpentine 37 def Newbridge 31.
C RESERVE: BL-Serpentine 36 def Newbridge 32, Maiden Gully YCW 38 def Bridgewater 13, Marong 72 def Inglewood 8, Calivil United 29 dr Pyramid Hill 29.
17-UNDER: Bridgewater 41 def Maiden Gully YCW 30, Calivil United 36 def Pyramid Hill 22, BL-Serpentine 39 def Newbridge 15.
15-UNDER: Bridgewater 27 def Maiden Gully YCW 15, Inglewood 32 def Marong 15, Calivil United 54 def Pyramid Hill 23.
13-UNDER: Marong 18 def Inglewood 15, Calivil United 50 def Pyramid Hill 5, Bridgewater 8 def Maiden Gully YCW 7.
A GRADE: Wedderburn 41 def Charlton 36, Wycheproof-Narraport 44 def Donald 39, Nullawil 41 def Birchip-Watchem 34, Boort 50 def Sea Lake Nandaly 18.
B GRADE: Donald 50 def Wycheproof-Narraport 32, Wedderburn 50 def Charlton 28, Nullawil 35 def Birchip-Watchem 34, Boort 38 def Sea Lake Nandaly 17.
C GRADE: Wedderburn 33 def Charlton 23, Donald 60 def Wycheproof-Narraport 17, Nullawil 54 def Birchip-Watchem 23, Boort 57 def Sea Lake Nandaly 13.
17-UNDER A: Boort 51 def Sea Lake Nandaly 5, Charlton 53 def Wedderburn 17, Donald 33 def Wycheproof-Narraport 11, Birchip-Watchem 29 def Nullawil 26.
17-UNDER B: Sea Lake Nandaly 23 def Boort 0.
14-UNDER: Nullawil 31 def Birchip-Watchem 14, Charlton 13 def Wedderburn 5, Donald 28 def Wycheproof-Narraport 21, Sea Lake Nandaly 18 def Boort 3.
